We saw hundreds of thousands of protesters, including children, paraded on stage to parrot the fears their parents have indoctrinated them with. Other than stressing kids out with propaganda, these marches did nothing.
Contrast that with conservative Scott Presler, who for the past few months has been cleaning up the streets of major cities in poor areas (@scottpresler, ScottPresler.org).
He has removed TONS of trash from the streets, helping people of all races that he doesn't know while parents are teaching their kids to rant and pearl clutch. Maybe we as parents should teach our kids to do something such as Scott does.
Think of hunderds of thousands of people cleaning up our cities vs. marching and adding litter to the streets. Teach #WorksOverWords
NEIL GRIMSLEY
Florence