As the Pee Dee Area Council of Boy Scouts of America convenes its annual Distinguished Citizen Awards banquet on Thursday, more parents of scouting-age children should give serious consideration to enrolling their sons and daughters in this exceptional organization, which provides outstanding adult mentoring leadership training.
In 2018 over 1,900 youths were involved in the Pee Dee Council and were supported by over 700 adult volunteers who were community role models for the future leaders in our society.
This adult leadership resulted in 51 young men earning their Eagle Scout ranking, one of the most prestigious awards in national youth organizations.
This generation of children now have many more distractions from multiple sports and social media than ever before. Instead of becoming subliminally influenced by the many wasted hours of negative messaging on their personal cell phones, young people in scouting can learn self-discipline, independence, high moral values, and personal responsibility including service to community while fulfilling one’s duty to God and country.
Scouting can easily blend in with all the other youth activities while still challenging them to get outdoors and participate in high adventure camping programs that teach an appreciation for nature and the environment.
Credit is due to the recipient of the Distinguished Citizen Award, Tim Fisher, whose influence during his tenure as the scoutmaster of Troop 477 yielded 97 Eagle Scouts. While serving in other leadership roles, Mr. Fisher mentored an additional 111 Eagle Scouts who have become outstanding college graduates and successful community leaders.
The confidence of knowing that your child is developing positive life skills from being associated with scouting is well worth the parents’ time and investment in their future.
CARROLL PLAYER, DDS
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.