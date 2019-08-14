The demented motives of shooters in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, go back much further than racial rhetoric from President Donald Trump and U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. These young men have long been isolated from society, and through the dark, evil websites, they have become self-radicalized to hatred ideologies.
Trump’s racist tweets are divisive enough, and the disproportionate coverage and comments about identity politics by the news media and the Democratic candidates have emboldened these white nationalists to come out of the shadows and become international copycat killers. Fewer than 24 hours after the shootings, it was irresponsible for the Democrats and the media’s talking heads to become apoplectic and directly blame Trump for the actions of these obsessive, angry men.
The hyperbole of overusing “racist” in describing anyone who disagrees with the liberal stance is in itself racist and creates a shallow argument when the Democrats practically ignore the massive shooting statistics of black gangs and the rundown neighborhoods in Chicago, Baltimore and other cities that are run by Democratic leaders.
There is a huge difference between harboring a personal bias and practicing racism. Research indicates that there are conservatively 200,000 various white supremacists in America. With approximately 255 million adults in the United States, white supremacists form less than 1% of the population, not a justifiable reason for many leftists to paint conservatives with the same racist brush. The remaining 254,800,000 adults of diversity are attempting to live together in an inclusive and harmonious relationship.
The past three years of killings by white supremacists and black gangs in cities make it incumbent on Congress and state legislatures to create common-sense laws that will increase the identification of potential killers and reduce the ease of obtaining guns with military fire capacity.
Republicans must assume stronger leadership immediately in stopping domestic terrorism before the Democrats seize ownership of the messaging with the public. Republicans still control the bully pulpit of the American president and the Senate, but it will take a paradigm shift in advocacy by the GOP to prevent loss of critical independent voters in the swing states in 2020.
Hopefully, Trump realizes that 2020 is a déjà vu scenario of his 2016 victory, except in reverse. Despite his demeaning campaign rhetoric, Trump won because the public voted AGAINST Hillary and not FOR Trump. Trump is a lock in South Carolina, but beyond his 40% national base of supporters, Trump has become so distrusted and disliked as a person that the Democrats are gambling that the general public will emotionally vote against him despite its disapproval of radical socialistic platforms.
This Never-Trump movement will last through 2020 and could bring down more GOP candidates in the House and Senate. Have the Republicans forgotten the loss of 40 House seats in 2018 due to the anti-Trump vote?
CARROLL PLAYER, DDS
Florence