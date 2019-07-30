I have type 2 diabetes and a lot of other things from being heavily exposed to Agent Orange, but today I will talk about my fight with diabetes.
For years, I have not eaten correctly and have abused my body. Several months ago, I had an A1C level of 8.2, so the VA medical team put me on 14 units of insulin, a pill and 2000 mg of Metformin that I have been taking for years now. When the insulin and the pill were added, my blood sugar would go too low, so I told them that I would not take the pill any longer. They agreed, because I had told them that I was going on a low-carb. diet of between 50 to 75 carbs a day.
The dietitian and the pharmacist said I needed to do as the ADA prescribed for diabetics (around 40 to 55 carbs per meal), but I could not eat that many carbs, because I had poked my finger after everything that I ate. I found out that all fruits, milk and any white flour or wheat products drove my blood meter readings too high.
As the weeks went by, they dropped my insulin from 14 units to 12 units. In a few more weeks, they dropped my insulin to 10 units. I went to a nearby hospital during the weekend (the VA was closed) where they dropped the insulin to 5 units. Because of the blood sugar levels, I later dropped it to 2 units. A few weeks later during my doctor's appointment, she took me off of insulin but left me on Metformin.
When I was put on insulin and the other diabetic pill, my A1C was 8.2. Then on my visit my A1C was 6.8, and when I visited my doctor the latest time, my A1C was 6.1. I don't know what it will be when I go back in August.
I do not eat any sugar sweetened products, any white or wheat products, no grains, fruits or high-carb things that drive up my blood sugars. Sure, I miss the foods that I used to eat that were killing me, but I like having my blood sugars from 80s to 130s better. I know that the way that I eat goes against what doctors are told in medical schools and by the ADA, but I feel the more carbs that I eat will only hurt me by raising my blood sugars that will destroy my body and my organs. Maybe in the long run I would have lost a foot and/or leg. Even my eyesight.
I am not a doctor, so don't take what I am writing as what is best for you. But I do ask you to check with your doctor about doing away with or lowering carbs.
I have recently met several people who have gone into Ketosis with a carb level from 20 to 40 per day. They are doing fine.
Lots of luck on your type 2 diabetes, and may God or your divine being bless and protect you.
JOHN H. BETHEA
Marion