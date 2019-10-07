Please support the dreams of local 4-Hers at the ECA Fair
4-H members, ages 5-18, from across the Pee Dee will gather at the Eastern Carolina Agricultural (ECA) Fair to showcase the hard work expended while raising their hogs, goats, chickens and rabbits and to highlight their arts and crafts skills along with their baking and canning abilities.
4-H is America’s largest youth organization that was started in 1902 and teaches children life skills with a “learn by doing” hands-on approach. For more than 60 years, the ECA Fair has supported our local youth by giving them a venue to spotlight their hard work.
As a 4-H parent, I want to see my daughter and all of her fellow 4-H members have the opportunity to enter baked goods, art work, home-grown tomatoes and to show the animals they have spent countless hours working with. In addition to learning proper care for the animals, 4-Hers also learn interview skills and the importance of record-keeping.
There is a rumor floating around town that the fair has moved to the Florence Center, but the truth is the ECA Fair, the original fair in Florence, is still located at 5226 E. Palmetto St. near FMU. It will start Tuesday and will run through Sunday. Without the ECA Fair, our 4-H members do not have a place to exhibit their project work each year.
If by chance after visiting the ECA Fair you want to attend a state fair, please note the S.C. State Fair will be held from Wednesday through Oct. 20 at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia, and they too support our youth through livestock shows, cooking challenges, art exhibits and more.
When fair time starts this week, please don’t confuse a carnival for a traditional county fair that helps our 4-H members’ dreams come true. By supporting the ECA Fair, you are supporting local youth and encouraging them to fulfill the 4-H motto, “To Make the Best Better!”
GWEN PETTY
Florence