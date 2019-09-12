One needs to be very careful nowadays in making public statements that select groups can label racist for any convenient reason. But one must take the risk in response to an Andy Brack column in the Morning News on Aug. 31.
Brack wants us to read "The 1619 Project" to "better understand why South Carolina is like it is."
(The title is from the year the first African slaves were brought to Virginia. And now, after 400 years, it is "finally time to tell our story truthfully." The New York Times project was published in The New York Times Magazine.)
Not having read this project, I must rely on the overview given by Brack, and I must say many red flags are raised.
Like, for instance: South Carolina is like it is? A regular reader of Mr. Brack's columns surely has to wonder if the gentleman really knows this state – its people, including a multitude who are not ashamed to be called rednecks; textile workers displaced by Chinese goods; those who take dim views of abortion, the desecration of marriage and the three (or more) bathroom issue.
Plus the pandering removal of the Confederate flag!
Then there is "history you may not know?" Ample documentary evidence exists to make graphically clear the evils of slavery, so only the delusional (or those with vested interest) can deny these horrors. So it is doubtful that this new document adds anything useful to the lore (except perhaps additional ammunition to the hustlers demanding reparations for descendants of slaves!).
From here in the boondocks, it seems most unhelpful to public discourse that this "project" was added to the current volume of hate mail. We already have White Supremers, La Raza (loyalty to Mexico), Black Separatist Movements, #MeToo (Me First) and people who kneel at the national anthem.
So what can "The 1619 Project" add to our melting pot except more hate?
Yet Brack wants us (particularly elected officials) to read it. Might we suggest some older works that brought on positive movements? Like "The Jungle" or "The Grapes of Wrath"?
ROY HAYMOND JR.
Centenary