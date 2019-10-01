Sleep hygiene is healthy sleeping habits (Irish et al., 2015). Day/night routines, medicine and what you eat/drink can affect your sleep (CDC, 2019). Healthy sleep habits can improve life quality. Eight hours of sleep every day is needed (CCI, 2019).
More than 70 million people have problems with sleeping (Voinescu & Szentagotai, 2015), and 37.5% of the people in South Carolina do not get enough sleep (UHF, 2019). That is higher than the national average. In Florence County, residents only get 6½ hours of sleep at night (UHF, 2019), and 38% of the male population in Florence County suffer from not enough sleep (UHF, 2019).
There are many ways to get more sleep at night. Having a regular routine will allow your body to feel better during the day. Go to bed and wake up at same time each day. Make sure the bedroom is dark and quiet with a cool temperature. Curtains can dim bright lights in the bedroom. Working out will allow the body to sleep more at night. Avoid caffeine, large meals and alcohol before bedtime. Limit electronic devices in the bedroom. Day time naps will reduce your sleep at night. Finally, take a hot bath 1 to 2 hours before bedtime, and avoid checking the clock at bedtime (Irish et al., 2015).
Sleep hygiene is important to improve health. Healthy sleeping can increase falling asleep and staying asleep. Proper rest is essential in order to have a productive day. Sleep also can improve daily mental health (Irish et al., 2015). If you continue to have problems with sleep, visit your doctor for more help.
MYOSHA ROBINSON
Francis Marion University