Executives at QVC in Florence kicked off Florence County Disabilities Foundation’s annual giving campaign with a generous gift! Several ladies served by the Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs Board were on hand to accept the $6,000 gift on behalf of the Florence County Disabilities Foundation.
Everyone came together at the foundation’s Pee Dee Thrift shop on East Palmetto Street to see what goes on behind the scenes. The ladies updated the QVC group on trips they have taken, places they work, the advocacy program and what is going on at the workshops.
The ladies learned about QVC and what they do at the Florence distribution center. They discovered they have a lot in common, as the retail business is near and dear to QVC and the Pee Dee Thrift shops.
Florence County Disabilities Foundation provides funding and resources for quality life experiences to persons living with lifelong disabilities who are served by the Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.
If you would like more information about this topic, please visit www.fcdfoundation.org, call 843-374-2641 or email flodisfoundsc@yahoo.com.
ANNE CARPENTER, DIRECTOR
Florence County Disabilities Foundation