As you look around there are lots of things that you just can’t explain

Such as “How do clouds know when to snow, or hail, or sleet, or rain?”

And how does a salmon know how to find the river where it was born?

And swim many miles to lay its eggs, and die, its body worn?

How does a busy mamma bird know which baby bird is next

To get the worm she captured, and brought back to the nest?

How do whales know when to start their long, long journey north

To get to Northern waters just as schools of krill are formed?

How do monarch butterflies know the way to Mexico

And a humming bird cross an ocean and know which way to go?

How does a bumble bee fly around with such tiny little wings

And why is each cell of a honeybee’s comb shaped exactly the same?

How does a lightning bug know when to flash its tiny little light

And why does it never flash by day but only lights at night?

How does a bear know just when it’s time to find its winter den

And how can it sleep for several months, then wake back up again?

How can an elephant smell water from miles and miles away

And then travel directly to it with amazing accuracy?

When a young duck decides to migrate south to escape the winter’s bite

Why does it choose the same flyway its mother used to make her flight?

How does nature know these things and who taught it so much?

The mighty God who made you and me with His perfect loving touch.

CLIFF CAMAK

Florence