As you look around there are lots of things that you just can’t explain
Such as “How do clouds know when to snow, or hail, or sleet, or rain?”
And how does a salmon know how to find the river where it was born?
And swim many miles to lay its eggs, and die, its body worn?
How does a busy mamma bird know which baby bird is next
To get the worm she captured, and brought back to the nest?
How do whales know when to start their long, long journey north
To get to Northern waters just as schools of krill are formed?
How do monarch butterflies know the way to Mexico
And a humming bird cross an ocean and know which way to go?
How does a bumble bee fly around with such tiny little wings
And why is each cell of a honeybee’s comb shaped exactly the same?
How does a lightning bug know when to flash its tiny little light
And why does it never flash by day but only lights at night?
How does a bear know just when it’s time to find its winter den
And how can it sleep for several months, then wake back up again?
How can an elephant smell water from miles and miles away
And then travel directly to it with amazing accuracy?
When a young duck decides to migrate south to escape the winter’s bite
Why does it choose the same flyway its mother used to make her flight?
How does nature know these things and who taught it so much?
The mighty God who made you and me with His perfect loving touch.
CLIFF CAMAK
Florence