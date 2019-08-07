Andy Brack certainly made his point in his hate-filled rant Saturday in the Morning News. Writing about the indecency of hateful remarks, he fired off some of the most hateful comments about our president I've seen in print (and you know the media has outdone itself in that regard)!
Brack even picked up on the latest attack mode of the hate-Trump group by calling Trump a racist, ignoring the number of blacks now employed instead of on welfare under Trump"s policies.
If the readers of the Morning News haven't had their fill of hate-Trump rhetoric by now, I am certain Brack will answer their needs in future columns.
JOHN MAGURN
Florence