I don't like the idea of tiny homes for the homeless going into the downtown, because we're trying to build the downtown up. When you put homeless people into the downtown, you drive down property values.
I would, however, support putting the tiny homes for homeless in Queensferry or in the country club, a place where they can meet some movers and shakers to get a good life going for themselves.
Asheville has sliding-scale housing for retirees, which would be great for downtown, because old people don't cause problems and need to be able to walk to things when it's no longer safe for them to drive. Plus, their families can come and visit, bringing in more business to the downtown.
ROBERT MCCREADY
Florence