Impeachment of presidents was created by The Founders to place a restraint on those elected to the highest office of the land. It also can affect people with some lower offices and has in the past. But such application to a president naturally gets the most attention.
The first impeachment of a president came a century and a half ago, but it definitely has become a more likely occurrence in recent decades.
In 1865, the U.S. House of Representatives voted impeachment, and it sent the case to the U.S. Senate, where a two-thirds vote is required for conviction and removal from office. In the Senate, it fell one vote short, and Andrew Johnson served out the term.
There were rumblings about impeachment of presidents after that, but it did not happen until the 1990s, when Republicans impeached Bill Clinton. In the Clinton case, the closest to conviction was on one article, which came to a 50-50 vote.
While formal presidential impeachment has never succeeded, the threat of impeachment has. Richard Nixon resigned with likely impeachment staring him in the face. Before House action, it is said, a group of Republican senators visited Nixon and told him they would vote for conviction. Then he resigned.
U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina was said to have been among those who took the word to Nixon.
So only two impeachment efforts have resulted in trial in the Senate, and now Democrats in the House are attempting to impeach President Donald J. Trump. But I wonder why it is that we went for nearly 80 years before one of these things happened and now we have had impeachment efforts twice in four terms while the Nixon case came about 20 years before Clinton’s but more than a century after Johnson’s.
My guess is the firm two-party system and the tribal loyalty in each of our political tribes are the main reason. Most countries have more than two parties in their political games, but we have only two.
A third party could make a huge difference in our national politics. Ideally, the third party would be moderate, and if one party went off to an extreme, the moderates could join the other to create a congressional majority. No matter which way the majority party wanted to go, the moderates could throw emotion aside and look for workable solutions.
There are moderates in both parties. To leave their parties to join a moderate coalition, they must be willing to give up their slim chances of reaching the White House to do so.
Testimony in the case so far has shown that Trump’s opponents have sound reasons for their effort to remove him. He is accused of calling on a foreign government to intervene in U.S. national elections. Removing Trump from office does not sound like a bad idea to me, but would it encourage congressional leadership to stage too many such actions in the near future?
The high degree of partisanship that our political leaders have moved to is a bit frightening. It seems to be a natural thing that people of somewhat similar views would ally themselves to make things work in a government. But they need to remember that first, their duty is to their country and to the people who did or did not vote for them, and that duty is greater than what they owe their parties.
The Trump impeachment effort is sure to dominate the news for the next few weeks, and if the House should vote for impeachment, the Senate trial will drag into 2020.
A case obviously can be made for a solution if the evidence against Trump is strong enough, so the trial should continue. But it’s a little scary to see an impeachment case going on during a campaign, which could happen. With Republican control of the Senate, they might delay it for months until it lands in the thick of the presidential campaign.
I wonder what would happen if the Senate should vote for conviction during the national campaign with Trump up for reelection. And presuming he is the GOP nominee, what if the Senate should vote for conviction and Trump win the election? Could he be removed from office near the end of this term but then returned for the next? What would happen then?
