The Senior Citizens Association (SCA) is a private, community-based nonprofit organization based in Florence County. We rely on grants, donations, contributions, membership fees and assistance from volunteers to provide services and assistance to Florence County senior citizens.
Our mission is to provide a full range of services to the county’s senior citizens that promote their physical, mental and social well-being, enhance their quality of life and assist them in remaining independent.
Another way to look at SCA is that we are an agency for elderly adults and their families. We have taken pride in our role as a leader and an advocate for senior citizens in Florence County.
We work hard to gain the trust of our seniors and their family members to put them at ease when faced with challenging situations. SCA provides services that allow seniors to remain independent and in their homes instead of being placed in a nursing home or an institution. SCA is passionate about our seniors and strives to treat them in the manner in which individuals would treat their family member.
SCA is dedicated to implementing programs, services and activities that enhance the social, health and well-being of the senior citizens of Florence County. The agency delivers hot and frozen meals to home through our Meals-on-Wheels program, and we also provide hot meals to group dining sites in the following areas: Lake City, Pamplico, Johnsonville and Timmonsville. The agency also provides transportation, home care services, telephone reassurance for seniors who live alone and two state-of-the art senior centers. We also have more than 295 volunteers who help us to deliver these services and keep costs down.
SCA enhances the quality of life to seniors from the preventive field and provides assistance in maintaining independence with two warm and welcoming senior center locations. The Florence Leatherman Center and the Lake City Senior Center are focal points in both communities where adults age 50 and older come together for recreational and social activities for a minimum membership fee.
Our agency also offers several health and wellness programs to improve the lives of seniors at the group dining sites and to the general public. Participants learn how to better manage their medical conditions and control their health.
The agency also has a fully equipped medical space in the Leatherman Senior Center where a physician can operate a medical practice for our seniors. We are eager to lease this space and encourage interested parties to contact us.
SCA is constantly faced with challenges in the home-delivered meal program. More than 135 homebound individuals are on a waiting list for a hot or frozen meal to be delivered. A homebound individual is someone who resides at home and is either unable to drive, limited in ability to drive an extended time or distance, does not have access to transportation or is geographically isolated.
One of our seniors, Mr. Brown, tells us without the meals he would have to go to a nursing home, but he would rather stay in his home as long as possible. Mrs. McLeod shared how she looks forward to the staff and/or volunteers who deliver her meals to have a conversation or receive a smile especially when she lives alone. We are working diligently to take as many of these seniors off the waiting list as possible.
We want to do more for the seniors, but limited funds prevent us from serving this population on the level we would like to. The association is very appreciative to so many people for the support and partnership.
We recognize that we do not work alone and are especially grateful to our partnership with United Way of Florence County. SCA is confident that we can continue to provide outstanding services to Florence senior communities. We are proud to have reached a significant milestone, over 50 years of existence, working to develop, implement and expand services in the aging network.
SCA is true to our mission to serve seniors to the best of our abilities through hard work, integrity, kindness and excellence. Please feel free to join us in our mission by contacting us at 843-669-6761, ext. 229.
