Site for tiny homes isn’t downtown
Dear Editor:
I would like to clear up any confusion that Robert McCready’s letter (“Tiny homes in downtown Florence a bad idea”) in Tuesday’s edition of the Morning News might have caused about the House of Hope’s tiny house project.
These homes will be built on the property of our current shelter at 1020 W. Darlington St., not in the downtown area. We have operated our homeless shelter at this location since 2006 without issue.
I know that offering dignified housing to women and children will have positive outcomes for those in need and to the community. When women have the opportunity to be housed and in a program for long-term help, they better not only themselves but also the lives of their children.
We feel so blessed by the large outpouring of support we have received over the course of the past 30 years and hope to continue to earn that support in all of our housing projects.
I would encourage anyone who has questions about this project to visit houses4homeless.org and click on the FAQ page. If you have other questions please don’t hesitate to contact me directly at the House of Hope.
JULIE MAXHAM
Director of Development House of Hope of the Pee Dee