Thom Anderson. A quintessential newspaperman, an extraordinary mentor, devoted friend, loving husband and caring father. Thom embodied all the qualities that reflect the superlative.
He was a ready storehouse of wisdom and wit. He adored history and the arts. He was a detailed and observant writer and could quickly digest the meaning of a situation, store it in his memory and recount it — either on paper or verbally — through Thom’s special lens of ponderings and perspective.
Some people who may not have known him well believed him to be quiet and introspective, sullen or unaware — but boy, that was a wrong assessment. With Thom, you could be lured into the abyss of where information lingers, where he could grab vital tidbits and astonish you with his knowledge and conviction.
Thom had strong opinions and was probably “edgy” before “edgy” was vogue. He transported us through his treasured print media — profiles in politics, stories about heroes in leadership and the journeys of elected officials, some who fell from grace. It was a thankless job, and he once told me, “If you didn’t tick (word substituted here) somebody off in a good piece of journalism, you didn’t cover both sides of the story.”
Thom thrilled at the open road. I recall being a passenger for many of those treks in the Morning News’ white Ford Escort, with a reporter’s pad in one hand and thirst for a good feature in our heart, searching down back roads for the tales behind dilapidated buildings that Thom thought just “looked interesting.” There was always a story, he told me.
He adored travel on the railways and called his visit to nearly all 50 states and the adventures it produced “The Great Amtrak Caper.” A trip he said “only cost the Morning News three hundred dollars and the railroad one steak dinner and a glass of wine.” It provided him dozens upon dozens of memories, both epic and mundane. But there was always a story. One of my most recent visits with Thom included those reflections. He pulled out the worn Atlas, recounted the narratives, the scenes and expressed his dreams of navigating a new rail caper.
I worked with Thom during the 1980s. Stories were still called in by phone. We actually cut and pasted, and that wasn’t a “function” on the computer. It almost seemed like we were part of the nostalgic black-and-white movies with Bogart and Bacall until the new computers were ushered into the newsroom. Thom used to say, “God hates computers. That’s why we have pencils.”
Thom encouraged and disciplined us in writing, allowing me the opportunity to cover hurricanes and snow storms, major events and interviews with the stars who came to town on Community Concert Night — Roger Williams, Marvin Hamlisch, Chubby Checkers and Tiny Tim. He knew I was star-struck and had hours of pleasure recalling misadventures, including my walking into the hotel room of Della Reese (“Touched by an Angel” fame) and catching her husband in his “birthday suit.” I thought she said, “Come in,” not, “Wait a minute.”
“Well, you sure revealed the naked truth,” he’d quipped. “But you got the story.” He laughed at that one for decades.
Thom and I covered the Challenger disaster with the death of Lake City native Ron McNair and funeral eulogy delivered by the Rev. Jesse Jackson. He sent me to cover the area’s first heart transplant recipient’s surgery at Johns Hopkins. He took me off the night-time crime beat, because he wanted to protect my family life — even before work/life balance was important.
He told me to always preserve the dignity of the hurt, vulnerable and disenfranchised when approaching the news, long before there were privacy laws. Although a lover of the past, Thom was forward thinking and progressive.
He often loved reflecting on his father’s work on Linotype machines, (hot metal typesetting), memories that influenced him greatly. Thom always reminded us, “The headline is as powerful as the story you are telling.”
Thom loved the newsroom chatter, bantering back and forth, remarks about quotes and photo ops that could have been. When conversations lingered too long, he had a famous saying, “One bomb would get you all,” delivered in a voice that directed our attention from the water cooler and back to business.
In the years I served with him, and even after, I never remember Thom missing work. Each day was a conquest, where challenges would be met head on and difficulties approached by always “hoping for the best.”
His beloved wife, Sandra, his boys, his family, his editorials, the arts, the rails, old stories, New York and new experiences through travel — even just a brisk walk downtown — were his absolute passions. He truly loved life.
Thom welcomed friends, their conversations, and really listened. Many stopped by the newsroom to share what was going on in government, colleges, schools, at the stumps and in their careers. He tuned in to it all, responding with attention and somehow always offered an appropriate insight or tale to set their world at ease when circumstances felt off-kilter.
Thom loved the Smoke Shop, and the Circle Fountain — especially on election nights long after the polls closed — all places brimming with views.
Thom loved the theater and encouraged patronage through his writing and his own support, attending his beloved musicals, at least twice, during the run of a show. His ability to capture subtleties and nuances crafted in local productions often encouraged directors and performers, crediting Thom for his keenness and artist acumen.
In the years prior to working with Thom, during my freshman year at Sewanee, he would drive me to meet my ride to school in Columbia, on his way to the Statehouse. His counsel, repeated frequently, was “Always learn. Read everything and everyone. Take in half and formulate your viewpoint. Your voice matters.”
Thom, a quiet man, was larger than life. His voice mattered. To me and to many. Happy Rails, Thom. I love you.
