In an article for the National Review entitled “What Prayer Is Good For — and the Evidence for It,” Clay Routledge highlighted statistics from the Pew Research Center that indicated the benefits of prayer, including emotional and physical well-being.
Yet it would be a mistake to view prayer as merely the power of positive thinking. Consequential and effective prayer involves communion with God.
This comes from faith in God as a loving Father who is ready to hear our supplications and answer them insofar as they are commensurate with His will.
As Jesus told His disciples, “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened. Or what man is there among you who, when his son asks for a loaf, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, he will not give him a snake, will he? If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give what is good to those who ask Him!” (Matthew 7:7-11 NAS)
James, the brother of Jesus, wrote about one of the main causes of ineffective prayer: “You do not have because you do not ask. You ask and do not receive, because you ask with wrong motives, so that you may spend it on your pleasures.” (James 4:3 NAS)
Even Christ, as He contemplated the suffering He would have to endure on the cross, prayed, “… yet not as I will, but as You will.” (Matthew 12:39b)
At the same time, James reminds us that “The effective prayer of a righteous man can accomplish much.” (James 5:16b NAS)
Effective prayer, then, is prayer that is aligned with the revealed will of God. We pray, having confidence in the kind providence of God and His willingness to provide for His people.
Nearly all of the founding fathers believed in the concept of providence and the efficacy of prayer. Even Thomas Jefferson, who often referred to himself as an Epicurean and a deist, believed in a God who answered prayer and who acted as a “preserver” and “regulator” in His creation — a fact that technically disqualifies him as a true deist, since the deists believed in a non-interventionist God.
In a letter to Reverend David Barrow in 1815, Jefferson wrote, “Our efforts are in his hand, and directed by it; and he will give them their effect in his own time.”
In 1732, Benjamin Franklin, also accused of being a deist, wrote concerning God, “There can be no Reason to imagine he would make so glorious a Universe merely to abandon it,” a sentiment he would continue to affirm throughout his life. Franklin also repeatedly made calls for public prayer to seek the approval and guidance of God.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Florence County Republican Party opened its headquarters at 291 W. Palmetto St. During the opening ceremony, Ray Kingsbury stated, “… We are thankful to our Lord, who through others provided the building, funds, leadership, materials, labor as well as provided safety and weather to see the 2020 Florence County Headquarters take shape.”
The Florence County Republican Party also has a pastor give the invocation at every party meeting on the second Tuesday of every month. These meetings are held at 7 p.m. at 301 S. Dargan St. in the Poyner Adult Education Center.
Prayer is one of the means that God has chosen to implement His will in the world. Even as many prayers go unfulfilled for one reason or another, we are shaped by our communion with Him. The Florence County Republican Party firmly believes in the need for consequential and effective prayer. We ask you to join us in continually praying for our great nation that God may continue to preserve and protect us.
