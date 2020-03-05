It was the spring of 1986, and Lake City had been under siege from a series of sexual assaults that had terrorized the town.
Locked doors and guns became the norm. There was no rape crisis center in the area. This meant no resources for the survivors or training for the responders.
In July of that year, individuals from many different agencies, and, most important, the survivors and their family members from three counties came together at First Presbyterian Church in Florence to form the Pee Dee Coalition.
Trinity Baptist Church had provided a work space and a phone. Subsequent space was provided by the Florence Police Department, Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the 12th Circuit solicitor.
Participants asked that three critical issues be addressed with the help of volunteers: sexual assault, family violence and child abuse, with an emphasis on both prevention as well as victim services with a multi-county scope.
Hence the name and mission of the coalition: a volunteer-supported nonprofit dedicated to the reduction of sexual assault, family violence and child abuse and meeting the needs of victims.
The first priorities of the coalition were basic crisis intervention through a 24-hour hotline, responding to area hospitals for information and support for victims, community education and awareness, and training for professionals. With the successful acquisition of several sources of funding, including a grant from United Way of Florence County, the first employee began work on Oct. 1 of that year. The initial class of volunteer victim advocates was trained in the winter of 1987, and 24-hour response for eight hospitals in three counties began on April 1 via a crisis line and on-site victim support.
The need for emergency safe space for battered women and their children continued to be a critical need in the region — the closest shelters being in Sumter and Myrtle Beach. Representation from the Junior League of Florence County enabled the 1988 purchase of a large two-story home suitable for the shelter. A capital campaign to raise $250,000 was initiated, enabling the shelter to open in May of 1989 as a tribute to volunteers and financial supporters from around the region.
As this region’s sexual assault center, it became quickly evident that the assessment and treatment of child abuse — especially sexual abuse — was a challenge for South Carolina.
In 1994, the Elizabeth Pettigrew Durant Children’s Center opened, thanks to the efforts of a task force led by Dr. William Hester and Lou Kirchen. As the second such facility in the state, the Durant Center provided a centralized, child-friendly setting for key investigative agencies, medical and therapeutic professionals to provide the necessary services for children and their families in a more convenient setting.
In 2009, the 4th Circuit Satellite of Durant opened in Hartsville, and in 2020, the 3rd Judicial Circuit Satellite in Sumter will be established.
The coalition also offers prevention education through a variety of different courses. Parenting classes, which are based on the Parent’s Anonymous model and incorporate the evidence-based Nurturing Parent and Triple P curricula, are offered in multiple counties and are free to participants. Reducing Our Assault Risk (ROAR) focuses on violence prevention through a multiple-session health relationship curriculum.
The “Talking about Touching” curriculum on personal body safety for elementary students is available in area schools, and middle school, high school and college students can participate in classroom presentations on dating violence, sexual assault and stalking prevention with a focus on developing skills to both avoid potentially dangerous situations and coping skills when encountering them.
Self-defense classes utilizing the nationally known RAD (Rape Aggression Defense) training also is available to women and girls from ages 12 and up with no charge.
United Way of Florence County has played an important role in the life of the Pee Dee Coalition for most of its existence and has provided critical resources for several of its programs. It is only by working together that the coalition can realize its vision of making the Pee Dee a safer, more compassionate community.
The Pee Dee Coalition is available to educate or offer workshops on the topics listed above and more to a variety of businesses and organizations. To host a workshop, or to make a donation of your time or money to the coalition, visit our website at peedeecoalition.org.
