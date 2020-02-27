Established in 1968, the Pee Dee Speech and Hearing Center was created to assist those with speech-language and hearing problems.
Within the confines of the center in its early days, there was a full diagnostic audiology clinic and a speech-language clinic as well as a very active preschool for the hearing impaired.
Currently, we continue to offer the Pee Dee a full diagnostic audiology clinic and speech-language clinic, along with an added outreach hearing conservation program designed to help prevent hearing loss due to excessive noise exposure. However, we no longer offer the preschool for the hearing impaired, since the public schools and other government agencies have assumed this role.
Through these services, and with the help of many wonderful volunteers, the Pee Dee Speech and Hearing Center has served more than 250,000 individuals in the past 51 years.
Prior to 1978, the center was on McQueen Street in Florence in what was once a family home. In 1977, the work and generosity of many individuals came together to raise the necessary funds to build our current center. With a donation of property from the city, and under the guidance of then executive director Patricia J. Vincent, we were able to build and move into our current location at 153 E. N.B. Baroody St. in downtown Florence in 1978.
Of note, in 1977, comedian Bob Hope came to Florence, an event warranting lots of press and interest from the media, to put on a show to raise funds for our center. The event was held at Francis Marion University and had many dignitaries in attendance, including Gen. William Westmoreland, who served as the master of ceremonies.
The 82nd Airborne band was the musical entertainment, and Hope put on a show that was enjoyed by all. The evening was so successful that two-thirds of the funds needed to reach our building fund goal were raised in that one evening.
The Pee Dee Speech and Hearing Center continues to thrive and serve the Pee Dee region with the help and generosity of the United Way of Florence County and the community. The center is staffed by a well-trained and experienced group of dedicated audiologists and speech-language pathologists who all hold advanced degrees and collectively have over 100 years of experience.
As a staff, we all believe strongly that effective communication (speech and hearing) is an essential human need and, as such, a basic human right. Without it, no individual or community can exist or prosper.
The center is the only nonprofit community speech and hearing center in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. As a nonprofit center, we are able to provide the high professional standards of care in the most personal and compassionate manner possible regardless of a patient’s ability to pay for that care.
Many people in the Pee Dee, from newborns to senior citizens, rely on our services to help them, and the United Way of Florence County is a key partner in our efforts. I ask everyone to give generously to the United Way not only to help us continue assisting those in need but to help others who use many of the other United Way agencies.
To learn more about the Pee Dee Speech and Hearing Center and their services, visit our website at peedeespeechandhearing.com or give us a call at 843-662-7802.
