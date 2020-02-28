Black History Month has come and is almost gone. It’s critical that we recognize the many leaders and legends that have helped build the fabric of our nation.
We also must take time to recognize current history makers and even build history ourselves when we have the opportunity.
In 2014, four black leaders — my wife, Nicole, and I along with attorney Linward Edwards II and Katrina Garnes — started a nonprofit organization called Mingle of the Pee Dee. Mingle is an acronym that stands for minorities involved in networking, growth, leadership and empowerment.
The purpose of Mingle is to cultivate diverse professionals by promoting inclusive leadership development, community service opportunities, collaboration and networking.
Fast forward to February 2020. For the second consecutive year, Mingle partnered with the Drs Bruce & Lee Foundation Library for “Black History Tuesdays.” Mingle managed a reception as a precursor to four Black History events sponsored by Friends of the Florence County Library.
Programs included a Harlem Renaissance poetry program and a standing-room-only cooking demonstration by Latasha McCutchen, a Lake City native and winner of season 13 of the television show “Hell’s Kitchen.” Past guests have included Florence native and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Harry Carson and local artist J. Renee.
Throughout the year, Mingle is either involved in, or facilitates, numerous civic networking programs and events. Programs vary from Deck the Dorm, which helps college students with basic dormitory needs, to “Let’s Get Emojinal,” an educational program for youth and parents sponsored by the S.C. Partnership to Prevent Teen Pregnancy.
Mingle has built a robust and diverse board of directors composed of local professionals and entrepreneurs and is always looking for new members and new and innovative partners to collaborate with. The Empowerment Expo and Jazz on Juneteenth, for instance, are examples of our unique networking events hosted by local black-owned businesses, The Venue and Jazz on Dargan.
Celebrating Black History Month is great. But again, we must also take time to cultivate and build the programs, leaders and legends that will continue to thrive and make history when we are long gone.
For more information about joining Mingle or participating in programs and events, visit us on Facebook.
