Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee was founded in 1953 by local attorney Eugene N. Zeigler. He was frequently in family court during this time frame and kept seeing the same juvenile delinquents coming through the family court system.
In those days, there were really only two ways to deal with these young people: send them to reform school or turn them loose. Zeigler decided he needed to find an alternative to these options and give these youth a chance to change their paths.
As he looked at his options, Zeigler noticed that most of these delinquent children, especially the boys, shared one similarity: a lack of a stable father figure in the home. With that missing component in mind, Zeigler began researching programs and found the Big Brothers program in the Northeast part of the country. Feeling like this would help address that missing element in these young peoples’ lives, Zeigler formed the Pee Dee Area Big Brothers in the 1950s.
Approximately 30 or so years later, the program expanded to include girls by adding a Big Sisters component in the 1980s.
On Jan. 1, 2018, the organization’s name was changed from Big Brothers Big Sisters to Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee. This was a change that was not taken lightly but was done in response to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America increasing the cost of its business model.
After considering the full picture of the Florence community’s needs and capacity, our board members concluded that the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America business model had become too costly and that the organization needed to move in a different direction. They believed that the funds raised locally for our mentoring organization needed to remain in the community, serving as many single-parent children as possible.
Regardless of what name we hold, our organization works tirelessly to serve the youth in the Pee Dee. The children that we work with are from single-parent and broken homes, and most are in this situation through death, divorce, disease or desertion. They usually find daily life difficult and hard to get through, all because they are victims of bad circumstances that they had no control over.
The young men that we work with are between the ages of 8 and 17, and the young ladies that we work with are between the ages of 6 and 13. The ideal situation is to get the child into the program and match them with an adult mentor that they can develop a friendship and relationship with. That is what the entire program is based upon: being the child’s friend and helping them through the difficult times of growing up. This friendship will hopefully help the child become an asset to society instead of a burden on society.
Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee is funded primarily through United Way of Florence County along with private donations. The United Way funding is crucial to the program’s existence, because the children that we serve often have no one else to turn to, and we want to “be there” for as many of these disadvantaged children as possible.
Being there for the hundreds of children we serve is only possible through giving to the local United Way. Donating to United Way not only makes it possible for our program to exist, but it also helps support other member agencies and the vital services that they provide to residents of Florence and surrounding areas.
Youth Mentors is always in need of volunteers that are willing to spend a few hours a week with a child from a single parent or broken home. The rewards of volunteering far outweigh the cost, and you could be the difference between a productive life instead of a wasted life.
Anyone interested in volunteering should contact our office at 843-662-7081 or visit our website at youthmentorsofthepeedee.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.