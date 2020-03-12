I’m often asked about the impact of Girl Scouts on a girl. What is the “Girl Scout effect,” and how does it manifest in a girl’s life?
As the chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina, it might not surprise you that I believe that Girl Scouts is the best leadership development organization in the world for girls. I often talk about our proven track record of being girl-led, girl-focused and girl-specific, or about our amazing alumnae who are leading global businesses or building next generation technology, or about the continuing legacy of our founder, Juliette Gordon Low.
But every once in a while a girl comes along who serves as living proof of the impact of Girl Scouts. A girl who truly embodies the ideals of courage, confidence and character that are part of Girl Scouts’ mission statement.
Arianna is one such girl. Arianna is from a single-parent home and came to Girl Scouting at the age of 8, bearing responsibilities at home far beyond her young age. She and her two siblings are all from different fathers and struggle to maintain stability in their home.
Through your support of the United Way of Florence County, she was able to receive financial assistance to join a Girl Scout troop. In the four years that she has been in Girl Scouts, Arianna has become a strong role model for the other girls in her troop. She is kind and gentle in spirit and always willing to try new things.
She is now a straight-A, honor roll student and won the Citizenship Award for her class. Recently, Arianna suggested an alternate curriculum for some of the Girl Scout meetings and led the charge in asking girls from other troops in the area if they would like to join a special eight-week program, and she even led some of the sessions!
Arianna is a real go-getter who lives by the Girl Scout ideals.
Girl Scouts know that the secret to creating female leaders is starting young. Our thousands of committed and trained volunteers provide 21st-century experiences for 21st-century girls, designed to help them learn to be leaders in today’s world. No other organization can bring together time-tested, research-backed methods with exciting, modern programming that speaks to today’s girls and is designed to cater to the strengths of girls’ leadership development.
Today, Girl Scouts is uniting the best of our legacy experiences such as outdoor adventures, camping and our cookie program with exciting, modern programs in STEM, computer science, computational thinking and leadership to ensure we offer a truly one-of-a-kind experience for today’s girls.
March 12 is Girl Scouts Day — the day when, 107 years ago in Savannah, Georgia, Juliette Gordon Low founded the first Girl Scout troop. Each year on this day, I reflect on how far our movement has come from those humble beginnings. In South Carolina, troops began forming in the 1910s, and since then girls of courage, confidence and character have been making our state and the world a better place.
Each year, I am in awe all over again. That first spark of bravery by Juliette continues to inspire so many female leaders. Juliette’s courage and commitment live on in the girls of South Carolina.
On March 28, we will celebrate the 2020 Mary Dean Brewer Women of Distinction in recognition of five women who have demonstrated significant achievement in their fields of endeavor, made contributions affecting their local communities and acted as positive role models for today’s young women. This event will be held at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus, and tickets are available at girlscoutsesc.org.
Girl Scouts is about helping girls tap into their potential to take the lead. It’s about girls realizing that they can do great things, and empowering them to go out and get them done. So the next time someone asks me, “What is the Girl Scout effect?” I will think of Arianna and so many girls who have changed their own world, and in the process, changed ours, forever and for the better.
Your donations to support the United Way of Florence County help provide this powerful opportunity to girls in need throughout our community!
