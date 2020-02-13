There is a special place near downtown Florence where people with unmet health care and dental needs can come and receive care in a compassionate, caring and nonjudgmental way.
This place is the Mercy Medicine Free Clinic. Founded in 1994 by five forward-looking, concerned physicians, this Christ-based clinic treats chronic medical conditions along with providing basic dental services for the uninsured, underserved indigent and working poor of Florence and Williamsburg counties.
To qualify for medical and basic dental care, a potential patient must meet certain requirements. The first requirement is their income. A potential patient’s total income, depending on the size of the family, cannot exceed 200% of the federal poverty threshold level. For example, a single head of household cannot have a total income in excess of approximately $25,000 annually.
Next, the individual cannot have, or qualify for, any medical insurance, including Medicaid. Finally, the individual must reside in Florence or Williamsburg County and be between the ages of 18 and 64.
Along with the treatment of chronic medical conditions and dental concerns, Mercy Medicine also provides life-sustaining medications free for all of its patients, regardless of the need or ability to pay. To do this, Mercy partners with the Medicine Mart and Williamsburg Pharmacy to provide the patient with “starter” medications. After approximately five business days, patients receive the remainder of their medications through the mail, thanks to a partnership with the nonprofit organization Welvista.
To provide this level of care at no cost to the patients in need, our agency is solely dependent upon the financial generosity of individuals, churches, businesses and the United Way of Florence County. Continued donations to the United Way are vital not only to Mercy Medicine but to many other agencies in the Pee Dee area. The United Way of Florence County is the largest single financial contributor to our clinic, as its annual contribution accounts for approximately 19% of our operating revenue.
In 2018 alone, total donations and grants allowed the clinic to see 413 unduplicated patients and more than 2,300 medical and dental visits in the clinic itself. So far, in our 2019-20 year, Mercy is on track to at least serve the same number of patients as we did in the previous year.
Our volunteers are another important part of the total resource picture at Mercy. These dedicated individuals, some serving for many years, perform a variety of tasks from helping new patients with the application process to seeing patients as physicians, dentists or a physician assistant.
Mercy Medicine is also extremely grateful for the continual support of the two large hospital systems in Florence, McLeod Health and MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center, for their generous in-kind and donated cash support of our health care operations.
The entire staff at the Mercy Medicine Free Clinic, from our volunteers to our dedicated employees, take pride in the fact that approximately 97% of our funding goes directly to patient care services and for every $1 donated, $6.47 of services are provided. One can readily see that financial contributions are being wisely used to provide much needed care “unto the least of these” in our local area.
As long as there are the poor, homeless, indigent and uninsured among us, free medical clinics such as the Mercy Medicine Free Clinic will be sorely needed for years to come to deliver quality health and dental care in an atmosphere of Christian love and charity.
Mercy Medicine accepts applications from potential patients primarily from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The clinic’s normal work hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday.
An appointment for an enrolled patient is required for care. For more information on our services, or to donate to our agency, visit mercymedicine.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.