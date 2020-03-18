“Doing The Most Good” is The Salvation Army’s national distinct message. But more than that, it is a promise made to the communities we serve.
We value our donors, employees and clients and want to make a difference in their lives.
The idea of “Doing the Most Good” originated with Evangeline Booth, who was the daughter of The Salvation Army’s founder, William Booth. She said, “There is no reward equal to that of doing the most good to the most people in the most need.”
That is exactly what The Salvation Army pledges to do with contributions of money, time and resources.
From its humble beginnings in 1865 in the East End of London, England, to today, The Salvation Army has strived to offer practical assistance to neighbors in need without discrimination while preaching the gospel. It is our hope that all we do for the communities we serve will reflect God’s love for them.
We are a unique organization, because we are internationally known yet locally serve our communities based on their needs. The Salvation Army is in over 130 countries around the world. Yet, we rely on local support to keep our ministry going in each area we serve.
Money and resources raised in our community go to help our local community. This is another way we strive to “Do the Most Good.” So, even though we are an international organization, we are also a local neighbor. You see, the resources we receive locally are what we use to help locally.
That help comes in a variety of ways, and each community is different based on its need. For the Pee Dee region, The Salvation Army of Florence serves six counties — Florence, Darlington, Dillon, Chesterfield, Marion and Marlboro — with emergency financial assistance of rent, utilities, food and clothing.
We also run an emergency shelter for the homeless and transient, youth character-building programs, assistance to fire victims and community care visitation to nursing homes and shut-ins. When disaster hits, like hurricanes or floods, The Salvation Army’s first response team is there with hot meals, cleanup kits and spiritual support for as long as we’re needed.
We could not do this without the generous support from our donors, community and partner agencies such as the United Way of Florence County. From the smallest donation of change dropped in our red kettles at Christmas, to the bag of clothes dropped off at our Family Stores, to the generous donations we receive from our donors or partnership with the United Way, The Salvation Army pledges to “Do the Most Good” with what we are given.
Because The Salvation Army is a Christian ministry, we promise to provide services to anyone in need regardless of their religion or beliefs. We value each person as God’s creation and believe it is our ministry to serve without discrimination, following Christ’s example.
It is a privilege for my husband, Michael, and me to serve as the corps officers for The Salvation Army of the Pee Dee. We are honored to be a part of such a caring community. Thank you all for your support and for helping us “Do the Most Good.”
To learn more about The Salvation Army’s services, or to make a donation, visit florencescsalvationarmy.org.
