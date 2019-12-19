CARE House of the Pee Dee is honored to have been a part of this community for 15 years. I have been the executive director of the CARE House since 2013, and I am always amazed and overjoyed at the outpouring of support that the community gives CARE House.
CARE House is a child advocacy center, or what we often refer to ourselves as a one-stop shop for child abuse and maltreatment. As a CAC, we work in a team with agencies such as law enforcement and DSS to make decisions about the investigation and treatment of child abuse cases.
When children are involved in an abuse situation, they come to the CARE House to receive a forensic interview. This is a non-leading, child-friendly conversation with the child on behalf of law enforcement, DSS and other partner agencies. Children may receive forensic medical exams by a specially trained pediatrician, Dr. Michael Foxworth.
We offer child and family advocacy, which helps the family and child navigate through the prosecution and court process. This provides hope, help and healing for abused children and their families from the moment abuse is alleged all the way past their court date. Lastly, and not to be excluded, are our scientifically backed counseling services that help the healing process.
In 2019, CARE House has seen more than 650 children for just investigative services, such as forensic interviews and medical exams. In my 10 years working in the field of child abuse, I have never seen numbers like this. Do I think more children are being abused? No. I honestly think that children are getting help like never before. I am so glad that the CARE House staff and I get to be part of that help and healing for the children of the Pee Dee, and we couldn’t do it without the support of our community.
People often ask me if we see a certain “type” of child or family at the CARE House, and the answer is absolutely not. Abuse can touch any race, age and socio-economic status. We offer help to any and all children who come through our doors.
Even though a child may visit the CARE House for a traumatic reason, we do everything in our power to make it a positive experience from the moment they step through our doors. For example, every child gets a snack and some juice whether they come to us one time for an interview or every week for counseling. As a nonprofit, we cannot afford to buy enough snacks for 600-plus children, so we rely heavily on donations from the community. Something as simple as a small bag of crackers or cookies and a juice box can really make a child’s day.
Also we have a facility dog, named McGuffy, who can sit with a child during an interview, counseling session or medical exam. He acts as an extra layer of comfort for the children.
I often get asked, “How can I help?” Child abuse isn’t something that is easy to talk about, but it is an epidemic that breeds in secrecy, so the first thing you can do is talk about it; bring an end to this problem by bringing it out of the dark and talking about it.
Teach correct names for body parts, and don’t be ashamed of private part names. Instruct them never to keep body secrets from you. If you want more involvement, you can donate your time, make monetary donations, support the United Way of Florence County, drop off snacks or even just share our posts on social media.
CARE House of the Pee Dee is a proud partner agency of the United Way of Florence County, and we rely on this support. We love meeting our CARE House Heroes, so please come to our CAPES for Kids 5K and 10K on May 2 at Briggs Elementary. To sign up for the race, go to simplytiming.com/events. You can learn more about us that day and even meet McGuffy that day.
Also check out our website at thecarehouse.com.
