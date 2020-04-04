Thanks to the Wuhan Flu, we all have learned to practice and maintain social distancing.
Around the globe, the month of April is the time to highlight Autism Awareness, and for most of us with family members who are autistic, we have been living the “social distancing” life for years. We do this not to keep from catching something but to keep our child or adult with autism from imploding.
The CDC estimates that 1 in 54 children has autism, which is a debilitating, lifelong cognitive and physical disorder. We are all enduring the constant “COVID-19 Breaking News,” and for those of us who use social media, the somewhat annoying hashtag “#AloneTogether.”
Our son, Drew, a high school senior, instinctively moves away from others and has done so since he regressed into autism at the age of 2. He also plugs his ears and closes his eyes shut so he can truly “escape” the presence of others. This is a common behavior for persons suffering with autism. People, noises and lights all might make their heart rate rise, head hurt and cause extreme distress.
In our family, we have a line from the movie "Shrek," “Donkey on the edge,” to signal each other when Drew is about to lose control, which is likely when he is not able to practice his version of social distancing. Generally speaking, for Drew’s sake, we avoid people, parties, gatherings, restaurants, visiting other families, cul-de-sac gatherings, etc. The ill effect of social closeness that is not of Drew’s choosing is harmful to his well-being. Sometimes it takes Drew days to recover from a visit to people or places he does not know.
Our autistic children want and need to be loved just like anyone else. They know when they are valued, even if they want a lot of personal space. It lifts our hearts and souls when you, our friends in the community, give us small moments of attention. When Drew is happy, it is the most authentic, sincere contentment I have ever witnessed.
Drew is well known at our church. He cannot sit still, makes a lot of noise and sometimes squeezes his large 6-foot-2 frame under the hardwood pew — the only way he can social distance during a church service. Everyone around us is kind and considerate to Drew. They smile, say hello and talk to him briefly as he hops out to social distance on a bench while we exit the sanctuary. Drew might not thank you personally with words, but you do put a smile on his face that no else can see but me.
School is necessary to help our children learn how to be around others. Each school year, it takes time and incredible effort by Drew’s excellent teacher and teaching assistants to get him settled enough to make it through a school day, then eventually a school week. We never know each morning as we get him ready to go to school if he is going to make it until we get there. And even then, we are on call to retrieve him if need be.
Now that schools have moved to online learning during the global crisis, most parents are getting a wake-up call on how hard it is to train up our children in education. Our special educators deserve the Purple Heart for their sacrifice, patience, love and dedication to our special needs population. They are the miracle workers that get our social distancing autistic children to socialize in a non-distressing manner. Every day that Drew is not in school is a setback for all of the ground made in getting Drew to be a part of the real world.
Having a child with autism may also socially isolate the entire family. Only one parent can go out to enjoy their other children’s activities or events while the other stays behind with the child with autism. For most of us, even when our child with autism is older, they require 24/7 care, so the isolation is a fixed factor of life for the parents or caregivers.
We all are looking forward to the end of this crisis and a return to normal social friendliness. I pray when we come out of it, we remember to never take for granted going to church, meeting a friend for lunch, dropping our kiddos off to school, our teachers, bus drivers, school crossing guards and real hugs.
Please know, our kids with autism recognize love, respect and kindness, even if they have their fingers in their ears and are walking away from you. Your smiles, encouragement and the small acts of kindness you do for our families are deeply appreciated.
