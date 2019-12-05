The Red Cross prepares and responds to disasters small (like a home fire) or large (like a hurricane or wildfire).
We, along with our partners, such as fire departments, install free smoke alarms, provide home fire safety tips and provide evacuation plans to vulnerable communities. When a home fire happens, the Red Cross will respond to be by the side of the family providing immediate financial assistance, comfort kits and help with services to get the family onto the road to recovery.
In fact, this past year, a Florence resident was alerted by a Red Cross smoke alarm installed in his Florence home and was able to evacuate safely. We were there to help him recover.
This is such an incredible opportunity that you, as donors, allow us to share a life saved. The Red Cross always installs smoke alarms free to those in need. Just let us know how we may help. The Red Cross will be doing a major smoke alarm blitz in April to make our community safer, and we look forward to sharing more about that in the new year.
Although Hurricane Dorian spared us this year, Red Cross was prepared. We opened and fully staffed two evacuation shelters with more than 50 overnight stays, so community members had a safe place to wait out the storm. Within each shelter, there was a nurse prepared to assist in case of medical issues, snacks (including water) and enough cots for every evacuee.
The Red Cross also supplies nearly 40% of the nation’s blood supply. Sixty percent of individuals are eligible to donate blood, but only 3% donate. We couldn’t ensure blood on hospital shelves without our generous blood donors who selflessly roll up a sleeve to help a stranger. We host blood drives at businesses, churches, schools and other community locations nearly every day. You can find a blood drive near you at redcrossblood.org. Once your donation is complete, enjoy juice, cookies or other snacks, and you’ll be able to track your blood journey to its destination, where it will be used to help up to three people.
Lesser known projects that the Red Cross is doing include our work with our military and international communities. The Red Cross provides connections between family members and our deployed service members in cases of emergency. We also provide case management for all military, active-duty and veterans that include but are not limited to mental health support, art therapy and reconnection services.
The Red Cross also partners with more than 250 Red Cross and Red Crescent societies around the world that provide humanitarian disaster services, including our work after Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, to mapping rural roads so countries can be prepared to send emergency response vehicles before a disaster strikes.
Red Cross of Eastern S.C. couldn’t do it without the generosity of the donors, our funding as a United Way of Florence County partner agency and the power of our volunteers. Please know that 90 cents of every dollar goes directly back into our mission.
I’m proud to be the executive director of your American Red Cross and want to sincerely thank all volunteers, donors and community members for their continued support. If you have any questions regarding Red Cross in our community, want to know more about our mission or join us, visit redcross.org/sc.
