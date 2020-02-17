Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... LITTLE PEE DEE AT GALIVANTS FERRY AFFECTING DILLON...HORRY AND MARION COUNTIES SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC WACCAMAW AT CONWAY AFFECTING HORRY COUNTY SC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 7:00 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 24.90 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO A STAGE OF 24.2 FEET BY TUESDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 25.0 FEET...FLOOD WATERS WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT LOGGING OPERATIONS UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM PEE DEE. FLOODING OF FARMLANDS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER WILL WORSEN. &&