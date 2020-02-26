The celebration of African American History Month had its origin in 1915 when historian, author and Harvard University graduate Carter G. Woodson founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History. This organization is now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life.
African American History Month, also known as Black History Month, is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing the significant role of blacks in U.S. history. Woodson initiated the celebration in 1926 with what began as Negro History Week. The week originally included the dates of Feb. 12 and Feb. 14 in recognition of the birthdays and historic contributions of President Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglas, an exceptional orator and abolitionist.
Nationally celebrated African American History Month, which was expanded from the weekly celebration in 1976 under President Gerald Ford, celebrates the contributions that African Americans have made to American history in their struggles for freedom and equality. The hope and prayer is that the celebration creates an objective understanding and appreciation of how and why our nation’s history must be inclusive, not just in February but throughout the year.
African American (Black) History Month is not about beating up, literally or figuratively, on white people. Anyone who engages in such thoughts or actions engages in actions founded upon half-truths, whole lies, racial prejudice, bigotry and downright ignorance.
No one is denying that racism is still a major issue that we all must confront in helping create a more peaceful and harmonious society and world. However, the celebration of the achievements of African Americans, in spite of racism and other obstacles, is what the month of February is all about. Quite frankly, as we study African American history, we will discover that some white people had a major role in the opportunities and successes of some African Americans in various sports, medicine, governments (national, state and local), music, religion, television, our nation’s military and many other aspects of our society.
Support behind the scenes, and up front produced Jackie Robinson, Barack Obama, Marian Anderson, Duke Ellington, Thurgood Marshal, Colin Powell, Theodore Lester, Joseph E. Heyward, Mary Gregg, James W. Cooper, Sylvester Madison, Larry L. Jackson, just to name a few.
The need to celebrate the achievements of African Americans throughout historical struggles is as relevant today as ever. Young people, do you have a “wanna” attitude and commitment? Do you “wanna do your best and be the best”? What do you “wanna be?”
Which is worse, to not have the doors of opportunity swing open to you, or to have the doors of opportunity swing open to you, yet you are too drunk with “the wine of the world” to walk through them?
The wine of the world I am talking about has a little bit to do with alcohol and other drugs, but more to do with a lack of effort and not using what you have to the best of your ability in school, on the job and in our communities. You have no excuse for not striving to be excellent (doing your best).
To the parents, guardians and other family members — for those of you who have set high expectations for yourselves, your children and your home environment as it relates to language, dress and discipline, congratulations! Keep it up!
One might ask, what does this have to do with African American History Month? I am so glad you asked — EVERYTHING! Time out for ignoring what we know is not going to help qualify for needed job performances. Education is something to be valued in every home. There is no need to be jealous or envious of people who have achieved when you could do better yourself.
We live in neighborhoods where African American and other parents have made and continue to make the right choices and sacrifices every day. Mothers and fathers who worked for less than minimum wage, yet scraped enough to send us to school with lunch money pinned to us in a handkerchief and later sent us to college are unsung heroes. Achievement does not come without sacrifice.
I hope that efforts will be made to facilitate field trips for all to visit the Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, the National Museum for African American History in Washington, D.C., the Martin Luther King Center in Atlanta and other similar historical sites — none of which would have been possible without a coalition of people, corporations and many others who saw the need. Next month is Women’s History Month, and like African American History Month, that, too, is needed to accentuate the inclusiveness of women’s contributions in American History.
Show me Daddy King and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. sitting in the pulpit at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta and I will show you retired Presiding Elder Charles Graves and his son Pastor Merritt B. Graves in the pulpit at Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in Florence. Show me the 45 presidents of the United States and I will show you Barack Obama. Show me the first African American assistant superintendent and his secretary, who happens to be an African American also, in the Florence One Schools district and I will show you Dr. Joseph E. Heyward and Mary Gregg.
Show me the first vice president and provost of Francis Marion University who happens to be an African American and I again will show you Heyward. Show me the first assistant principal of South Florence High School who happened to be African American and I will show you James W. Cooper. Show me the first African American principal of Southside Middle School and I will show you Sylvester Madison (deceased).
Show me the first African American superintendent of Florence One Schools and I will show you Larry L. Jackson. Show me the first African American policemen for the city of Florence and I will show you the Rev. Vandroth Baccus and the Rev. Solomon Eaddy, both now deceased.
Show me the first African American police chief for the city of Florence and I will show you County Councilman and Pastor Waymon Mumford. Show me a classmate of Dr. Martin Luther King and I will show you William P. Diggs, pastor emeritus, Trinity Baptist Church.
Many other outstanding local citizens are worthy of being celebrated because of their achievements, but space will not permit. Nevertheless, the question arises for each of us: What am I going to do to contribute positively to the present and future cause for celebrating African American (Black) History Month?
