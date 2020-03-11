Part One
Well, we certainly know a lot. With development of the scientific method at the end of the Middle Ages and the advent of electronics in the modern era, our knowledge and scientific insight have grown by leaps and bounds. The computer and the internet have both abetted scientific discovery and knowledge but also put most of this knowledge at our fingertips.
In 1970 Gordon Moore, co-founder of the Intel Corporation, predicted that computer processor speeds would double every two years. Well, processor speeds have recently plateaued, but if you consider how many computing units can be placed in a set space, the Moore Rule is still applicable allowing for amazing advances in computing, data storage, scientific research and data analysis.
But is there more to learn? And how much have we “really” learned? There already exists an interesting but often overlooked evaluation model of our progress. Job of the Hebrew Scriptures asked a series of difficult, for the time, scientific, animal and human behavioral questions. I think it will be fun to explore these questions and see how many we can answer today. Our adventure will require more than one essay.
When did Job live? We don’t know, but the source material provides some clues. Job ignores Abraham and his descendants, the Hebrews and Arabs, so he probably predates Abraham (about 2100 BC) and furthermore, the book shows no apparent knowledge of the Hammurabi social and legal codes from the same era. So, Job most likely lived before 2100 BC. Some scholars believe Job lived before the Great Deluge, about 25,000 BC, since he is noted to be a uniquely righteous individual and thus predates Noah. Let’s agree he lived at least 5,000 years ago.
Job lived to be about 250 years old and so fits in with the age of his peers in either era. Where did Job live? We don’t know. But he probably lived either in Northern India, Persia/Iran or Western China; we are told his land of Uz is east of the Euphrates River. Some scholars speculate that his lineage may include the Eastern Wise Men of the Roman era, which would, of course, imply a post-Deluge time. The Job tradition was placed on tablets or scrolls by Moses about 1600 BC.
So ... what have we learned in the past 50,000 years or, the past 25,000 years? Let’s see. There are over 50 questions in the book of Job. Here we will begin with three questions that have to do with science. By the way, we should marvel that folks back 5,000 years ago or more could even ask such questions.
The three questions we will try to answer in these essays have to do with the substance and physics of the earth, the oceans and several stars.
Question: The Foundations of the Earth, who hath laid the measures thereof or who hath stretched the line upon it? Whereupon are the foundations fastened, or where is the corner stone? (Job 38: 4-6)
We can answer much of this question, but still not all of it. About 250 BC Eratosthenes (from Greece and Egypt) calculated the circumference of the earth through the equator to be 21,600 nautical miles using the mathematics of the sun’s angle at two different locations; in about 1000 AD the Arabs simplified the technique to require only one data point. Finally, in 2010 we have established the circumference of earth to be 24,901.461 miles and through the poles 24,859.734 miles (the earth is NOT a perfect sphere). Since the radius of the earth varies, we could not precisely know the value until the 2010 data, but the Egyptians in about 2000 BC worked out the mathematics of the circle which was finally formalized by Euclid in about 300 BC. The earth radius is 3,950 miles through the poles and 3,963 miles through the equator.
We divide the earth layers (the knowledge of earth lawyers originates with the Arabs in about 1000 AD, picked up by Leonardo da Vinci in the 1400s) into the Crust, the Mantle, the Outer Core and the Inner Core. Modern techniques of radioactive monitoring (since 1895, but modern instruments since 1955), quantum mechanics (since Max Planck, 1900), seismology (1857, but rudimentary since the Chinese in 135 AD) and electronic imaging (England, 1920) have established that the Outer Core is liquid, made mostly of iron and very hot (up to 10,000 degrees F), and that the inner core is mostly solid. BUT the furthest we have dug into the earth is only 7.85 miles (1994). It is interesting to note that in South Central Ontario, Canada, the earth’s crust has been removed by ancient glaciers, allowing the average tourist to mostly unawares gaze at the Precambrian Shield.
The weight of the earth was calculated by Englishman Henry Cavendish in 1798 with an experiment to establish the Gravity Coefficient of Newtonian mathematics (1687); the value in modern times to deemed to be much the same at 5.972 X10(24) Kg.
HOWEVER, the last two parts of Job’s question about the Earth, we STILL CANNOT ANSWER. We calculate the age of the earth at 4.5 billion years based on current radioactive discharge, but we debate many theories about its origins, or as the Question puts it, its cornerstone. Just so you know, I am a Creationist.
The question about the foundation of the earth: We do know that the earth rotates at 1,674.4 Km/hour at the equator, using Newtonian physics and Newton’s calculus of angular motion; it rotates toward the east, perched on an angle and “wobbles” so that the poles can shift. The earth in turn rotates around the sun in our solar system as described in my essay on time (see SCNow.com, Jan. 15, 2020). But in turn, our solar system is hurtling in an ellipse within the Milky Way (our galaxy) at 828,000 Km/hour (1920), and the Milky Way itself is moving through the universe, probably in another ellipse.
I reserve the details of all “this” for the Third Job Question about the Stars. BUT, what holds the earth “in place,” where does the energy come from, or what is its foundation? We have no idea. Not even 5,000 years after the question, can we answer, except to proclaim “gravity.”
More to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.