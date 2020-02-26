Early on in his education, Thomas Aquinas was labeled the “Dumb Ox,” due to his quiet demeanor and hulking size. While obviously a gross mislabeling of the great scholar, in today’s world it might have been the catalyst for publishing a “Dumb Ox for Dummies!”
In this modernistic vein (here on Ash Wednesday 2020), sit back, enjoy and reflect on the following highlight reel of Thomistic thought, which I have drawn from Bishop Robert Barron’s documentary on St. Thomas Aquinas. …
Aquinas and the Middle Ages
According to Bishop Barron, “theology” in the Middle Ages was what “science” is in modern times. That is, all of the best minds of the Middle Ages looked to theology for answers to big questions, looking for the truth. Thomas Aquinas was a genius in this “science” of his time, like Newton and Einstein have been in the science of their times.
The daunting question for the great thinkers of the Middle Ages was, “What is God?” St. Thomas Aquinas stands out because he was not afraid to think about such a topic, not afraid to leave himself open to wherever his thinking might take him, not afraid to apply his reason to this eternal question, as well as to his faith.
Aquinas on ‘What is God?’
God is not just another item in the universe or something standing alongside of the universe. Rather, God is the reason the universe exists at all. Atheists are looking for some supreme item, thing, being or creature to identify as God, when no one thing is God.
Faith and reason
Faith and reason are not in conflict, since they come from the same source, the God that is Truth itself. Faith is not opposed to reason, but rather is above reason, goes beyond it. Therefore, reason can explore faith with complete freedom, because faith is not threatened by reason. The ultimate Truth, which is God, can’t be divided between faith and reason, nor among science, philosophy and theology. Everything points to understanding the One Truth, which is God.
The human person
Similar to his thinking with faith and reason, instead of viewing the body and soul as separate entities, Aquinas believed in the unity of the body and soul in relation to the human person. The soul is not an alien power at odds with the body, standing over and against the body. Nor is the soul an unhappy spirit imprisoned in the body. Rather, the soul contains the body, as opposed to the body containing the soul. The soul is the energy of the body, making a person distinctively human. The soul is in the whole body, in every part of the body, just like God is in the whole universe.
The soul
The soul is immaterial, as evidenced by its intellectual activity and its ability to engage in abstract thinking. In heaven, body and soul come together. The soul does not transform into some other bodily form, be it celestial or animal. Nor is heaven made up of pure spirits. Heaven is an embodied place. No human soul would be perfectly happy apart from an actual human body. It would be against the nature of being human.
This made me (the current author) wonder if our heavenly bodies might be a “perfect version” of the imperfect bodies that we were burdened with on earth. That is, in heaven mightn’t bodies that were in pain and anguish on earth be corrected to perfection in terms of beauty and function? These perfected bodies would still be us, the same persons we were on earth, but now in perfect bodily form to go with our perfect souls in heaven.
The image and likeness of God
This image has nothing to do with physical resemblance, for God is not material. It has to do with a resemblance to God’s infinite capacity of the mind and the will. Our minds are never satisfied with the limited truths of science and philosophy. They want to know the Truth itself. Both mind and will are ordered to God. By nature, we are ordered to something beyond nature.
The human being is made for the journey into God.
Freedom to think
We are all free to think about God. Pope John Paul II said: “All religions have a piece of the Truth.” I would take that mandate to apply to all of us, that we should all keep thinking, reasoning and seeking the ultimate Truth until all people, institutions, persuasions and disciplines eventually meet in the common Truth that is God.
So, taking this freedom to think seriously, here is my personal notion of what God is. Indeed, it came to me in a dream some 50 years ago:
Dreaming about God
A half century ago I was reading “The Time Machine” by H.G. Wells in which he started by acknowledging the three common measurable dimensions of “length, width and depth.” He then introduced the fourth dimension, “time,” which is also measurable and can therefore serve to define things in terms of how long they have existed.
So, every thing on earth can be measured in terms of its length, width depth and time. Indeed, length, width and depth owe their existence to time. Without an object’s time in existence, there would be no length, width and depth of the object. Every thing on earth is dependent on time.
But then the question arose in my dream, “What, then, is time dependent on?” There must be another dimension beyond time. Aha! The fifth dimension: God is the Fifth Dimension, without which there would be no time; and, in turn, there would be no length, width and depth of anything. Everything ultimately owes its existence to the Fifth Dimension, to God, the mysterious dimension that is over and above even time.
Furthermore, the Fifth Dimension, unlike the first four dimensions, is immeasurable. God cannot be measured. And God is not dependent on any other dimension. God is the singular, totally independent, immeasurable, unimaginable entity that is beyond our understanding, other than that God IS and is the backdrop against which everything else exists.
St. Augustine said: “If you ever come to think that you understand what God is, you are wrong.” Yet our faith and reason allow us, St. Thomas Aquinas has encouraged us, and more recently Pope Saint John Paul II has exhorted us to keep trying, by all means of investigation, to comprehend the incomprehensible as we continue our journey into God.
