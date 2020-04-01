The television media are filled with information concerning the corona virus-19 and the current actions being taken to mitigate the impact on the public.
Unfortunately, one of the key bits of information continues to be missing from the numbers they broadcast. The number of people who have been confirmed to have the virus is reported; however, one critical piece of information continues to escape the reports. How many have been tested?
There is significant coverage about the large number of people in the state of New York and New York City that have been infected. A large number would be expected when you consider the large population involved. However, what is not published is the number of people tested. What percentage of tested were found to be positive or negative?
Unfortunately, that important key element seems to be missing in all reports. Locally, we hear about the number of positive result county by county, but we do not know what that number represents concerning the overall population of that county. Does the figure reported represent 1% or 10% of those tested? Is the raw number truly representative of the impact of the virus in that county or is it just a number without the true impact of the virus on the overall population of that area.
Don’t misread my comments. The pandemic is serious and deserves our full attention and our serious actions to prevent the spread of the virus. We each need to take serious personal action to ensure we help protect ourselves and the others in our area. Political finger pointing and media misrepresention of the facts do nothing to help us.
Identifying a location as a hot bed for the virus based on unsubstantiated numbers is not helpful. Recently it was reported that some areas in the United States were proposing limiting access by those with New York state license plates on their car. Last time I checked, the license plates issued in Buffalo, New York, look the same as a plate issued to a resident of Brooklyn, New York, or a small village in upstate New York along the Canadian border. Are those people suggesting limiting access trying to convince me the “danger” is the same? The populations involved are radically different, and I think so is the relative danger of the driver transmitting the virus.
Overreaction based on limited information is a far greater danger. If that were in fact a method to help protect us, then we might be better served to build walls between counties or maybe just around our neighborhoods. We need complete facts so we can take the personal actions to help safeguard us all.
Don’t overreact to what you see on the television, as it usually is slanted based to some degree on personal opinion or the time restrictions, because of the next commercial break.
Our schools are shut down, and students are working from home online based on assignments sent out by teachers online. How well that is working to continue educating our students is yet to be determined. A recent conversation I had with a neighbor’s daughter revealed a little bit of information. She indicated the workload she was given was much greater than when in the classroom.
My thanks to the teachers who continue to work challenging our students, and hopefully, my neighbor’s daughter is getting all of her assignments completed. That incident happened to correspond to the same time the U.S. House of Representatives was meeting to vote on the stimulus bill.
Earlier in this column I mentioned political biases. Those biases always seem to exist, regardless of the subject. Why is it our students can be taught online by hard-working teachers, but members of our Congress cannot vote online? More important, why were those Congress members not present at work in Washington? We pay for them to reside in the Washington area, so the commute should not be too far. The business they were to vote on was of great importance, and probably of far greater importance than what they were off doing elsewhere.
There is enough space in the House chamber for the representatives to maintain at least a six-foot distance from other members. Each member has a separate office space, and there is no reason for others to be there in that office. Certainly, all staff members should have been sent home days ago, and any work that was required could be done online, just like the teachers are doing.
So where were those representatives? I am confident they all accepted full pay and allowances, but they were too busy to participate to get this important work done. I am confident each member will be able to explain his or her absence. Remember, regardless of the D, R, or I behind their name, we chose them to represent us, and those who did not show up to vote failed to represent us. We need to hold them fully accountable this November.
There is much being done by many people to help protect us. Medical professionals are doing the heavy lifting, as always; large and small businesses are converting their efforts to making medical supplies; store owners are ensuring the shelves are stocked with the things we need; and the delivery personnel are getting what is needed to those vendors and us.
We all need to step up and do our part. Follow the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health professionals. Stay clean and healthy, and help keep those around you healthy, too.
