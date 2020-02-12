My husband, the loyal but often disappointed Gamecock fan, oversees all things involving technology in our home.
I put him in charge of the electronic, high-tech and low-tech things that blink, buzz, and make life easier. I don’t want to be involved; just make them so I can use them.
This includes our landline telephone. Yes, I still have one. My landline telephone number has not changed since the 1970s, and I have no intentions of giving it up. I know it’s old school, and members of the younger generation probably roll their eyes.
Even our land line has gone high tech. It really is not a land line anymore. Instead, our voice communications travel through the internet and satellites. The telephones themselves have changed dramatically when compared to the phone my parents had in Olanta when I was a child.
That telephone was a corded, rotary dial contraption that shared a telephone line with three or four of our closet neighbors.
In our home, the Gamecock fan has strategically placed wireless handsets around the house to make answering the phone as convenient as possible. Like all modern-day telephones, we have a choice in the sound they make when someone calls. Ours is a simple ring followed by a verbal annunciation of what appears on the caller ID. The voice sounds out the number calling me or sometimes, the name of the person calling.
Until a year or so ago, my phone would ring and say, “Dot calling.” It happened several times every week. Dot was my mom, and she went to heaven, and I miss her every day. Maybe the younger generation that rolls their eyes when they find out I still have a land line will someday invent a high-tech communication system that links people in heaven with a land line down here on Earth. What a grand day that would be if my phone would ring and announce that Dot was calling, and I could talk to her for a few hours, like the old days.
Having the phone announce the caller is a convenience I like. I can decide if I want to interrupt my morning ritual of having coffee, while sitting by the warm fireplace and reading my copy of the Morning News. Without the caller ID and verbal announcement, I would disrupt my routine only to find a person with barely understandable English on the line trying to make me believe they are employed by Medicare and I need to send them some money.
You can no longer trust the caller ID function. ROBO (robotic callers) have now taken sales calls to a new level to deceive their intended victims. Some of these despicable swindlers have figured out how to manipulate the caller ID.
The other day my phone announced that Tony’s Pizza was calling. My first thought was that the distraught Gamecock fan had ordered lunch for us and the driver needed directions, so I answered the call. The call had nothing to do with Italian food. The caller had a Southern drawl and he wanted to send me a free gift. Click is all he heard.
Sometimes the caller ID comes up with what seems to be a local telephone number. I may not recognize the number, but it appears as a Florence caller. It could be an old friend trying to connect with me, or it could be a shyster wanting to sell me an extended warranty on my husband’s Jeep. By the way, how do these unsolicited salespeople know he drives a Jeep? I suspect they obtained that information in some shady manner so they could call me in a shady manner to sell me on a shady warranty.
The caller ID sometimes comes up with a blank screen. Do I answer it? It could be my doctor calling to tell me my cholesterol test showed up as being perfect and I could have poached eggs for breakfast. Is Publishers Clearing House calling with good news? Let me guess. The IRS found out I overpaid them 20 years ago and they want to send me the money back with interest.
Could it be the White House calling? Maybe Donald Trump is seeking some financial advice.
Instead, I got a nice lady on the phone with a Slavic accent trying to sell me a pet cremation plan. I tried to tell her I did not have any pets, but she didn’t care.
One call last week beat them all. My phone rang and announced, “Telemarketer.” You have got to be kidding me. Did I hear that correctly? Sure enough, when I looked at the caller ID, it said “Telemarketer.” Is someone foolish enough to label themselves as a telemarketer and expect their victim to pick up the call? Or is it a brilliant ploy to make someone so curious that they answer the phone to see if it’s really a telemarketer? I let the call go unanswered.
I have decided to not answer another telephone call unless I know the caller. Telemarketers, I am putting you on notice. You can change the caller ID to anything you can dream up and I have no intention of answering your call. Unless it says, “Dot calling.”
