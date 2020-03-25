For many of us, music serves as a dose of medicine that helps us cope with most of the situations we face in life.
Regardless of what decade we were born, there are some songs that soothe our emotions that range from joy to sadness. The music may serve in some instances as a temporary escape from the sobering reality of an illness, death or the celebration of a success story.
It is not unusual for us to see people today exercising, walking, riding a bicycle or preparing to participate in an athletic event or other performance with headphones on listening to the music of their choice.
There is music for all occasions, including the present as our world and nation make major adjustments to the health challenges the coronavirus presents. Some of us like jazz, country music, opera and classical music as well as music of the ’20s, ’30s, ’40s, ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and 2000s.
For all of the uncertainty, pain and major challenges that many of us were experiencing prior to CO-VID-19, I recommend listening to some hymns to help us be reminded of a “Blessed Assurance.” “My Hope is Built” serves as a reminder of the Solid Rock on which we are to stand, come what may.
We must remember not to worry about that over which we have no control — “Trust and Obey.” “Rejoice Ye Pure in Heart” — rejoice, give thanks and sing.
Daily prayers may include, “Father I stretch my hands to Thee, no other help I know. If thou withdraw thy help from me, or whither shall I go.” “Guide me O Thou Great Jehovah, Pilgrim through this barren land. I am weak but Thou Art Mighty, Hold Me with Thy Powerful Hand.” Every day is a time for a “Sweet Hour of Prayer.”
Schools, some businesses, faith houses and other areas of our society have closed their doors temporarily in response to directives given by our national, state and local governmental leaders. On the advice of health and environmental officials, we have been asked to stay home in a joint effort to minimize the possible spread of the virus.
“Social distancing” is the term now being used to emphasize the requests such as not “dining in” and not attending gatherings of more than 10 to 50 people. In one of our cities, a curfew has been implemented.
While these precautionary measures are founded on concrete medical evidence, we must remember that spiritual closeness of the One who promised to “Never leave us nor forsake us.”
Home schooling has taken on an added dimension for our public schools called eLearning. Parents and other family members are encouraged to continue the morning practice in our public schools of having a “moment of silence” and the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States flag, prior to the beginning of instruction for their children. Under the present conditions, those who choose to pray to their God during the “moment of silence” do not have to be silent about it in their home, something that believers should do every day — before coming to school.
In times like these, our fellowship can be enhanced on the telephones and cellphones by singing or humming “Just a Closer Walk with Thee.” Those of us who have been and continue to experience natural and emotional storms in our lives can relate to the hymn, “O God our help in ages past, our hope for years to come. Our shelter in a stormy blast, and our eternal home.” The feeding of children, the homeless and other similar godly acts by school districts, businesses, faith houses and others hopefully are founded in Proverbs 16:2, “Commit thy works to the Lord, and thy thoughts will be established.”
To my brothers and sisters of all faiths, as well as nonbelievers, this article is not written to offend you. If it does, I apologize. However, I do not apologize for encouraging all members of our community to pray and work together. When the statement is made that “We are all in this together,” there is undisputed evidence that the persons who say it are doing so with inclusive hearts, minds and eyes — that the character of God will shine, practiced throughout these times and afterward. Selfish motives for any purpose have no place in meeting the needs of the hurting. We can sing with new meaning “We Shall Overcome” and “My Country ’Tis of Thee.” “O what peace we often forfeit, O what needless pain we bear, all because we do not carry EVERYTHING to God in Prayer.”
Thus, in times like these, each of you is encouraged to carry a song of hope and trust in God in your heart. Love is the most powerful gift that one can give to another. Use the songs of your choice to help serve as your bridge over troubled waters. Stay anchored to the Solid Rock. He will see us through.
“O Thou in whose presence my soul takes delight, On whom in affliction I call, My comfort by day and my song in the night, My hope, My salvation, My all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.