Two words make my skin crawl like the feeling one gets after hearing nails scratch across chalk board: social distancing.
When I think about those two words, I instantly think about a period in time when the phrase “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever” was spewed in 1963 by then-Alabama Gov. George Wallace. Those words became a part of a generation of people who believed that separation of races would improve society.
My fear today about “social distancing” is these words will become less about COVID-19 and become more about how people envision their culture racially. We are to keep ourselves away from each other for fear of spreading a virus.
Division. I know that some people might not agree with what I am expressing and that’s fine. The views expressed by me as the columnist are mine and are not the views of Morning News or SCNow.com. I am not in any way saying that anyone who uses social distancing is a racist. What I am saying is that social distancing might mean being health conscious now, but it might mean social segregation in two weeks.
I always tell my family, listen to and watch the language many people use. Social distancing sounds divisive to me, and I will not use those words, even in describing COVID-19. I’m sure there are other ways to discuss the approach of care for each other without implication of isolation.
On many news stations, I saw communities unifying to meet the needs of those less fortunate without putting themselves or others at risk.
I believe we should protect ourselves from this virus. It sounds dangerous and has proved to be fatal.
I receive daily emails from restaurants sharing their COVID-19 policies. In none of those policies do they mention social distancing. It’s because they know that their establishments are places where people socialize. If they mention distancing, then people will not gather and there will be little to no business.
This should be the same effect in our world. We should not allow people to navigate how we interact with each other. If a person is different from and has not impacted your life in a negative way, you cannot and must not allow the experiences of others to impact your experience.
I want all of us to be safe in our world. I don’t want us to be apart. We are smart. We always tend to find ways to create division.
Let us find ways to bring us together and create solutions to truly make America great.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.