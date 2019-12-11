Another wonderful year of living in Florence is coming to a close. My wife and I have lived here for slightly more than 10 years and proudly call Florence home.
In our 48 years of marriage we have lived in many varied locations (13 to be exact), and we certainly can say Florence has been one of the best. The people of Florence are one of the many reasons that make it so wonderful. The neighbors and friends are certainly the most welcoming and inclusive anyone could wish for.
Over the past few years, I have had the honor of being a “Citizen Columnist” in the Morning News. In many of those columns I have expressed concerns about the actions, or inactions, of various local government agencies. Fear not. I still have many of those concerns, but today I want to focus on the many positives of being a resident of Florence.
As always, it is the people who make the most lasting impact on a community. Since our arrival here, the residents of this community have been truly outstanding. Kind, helpful, thoughtful and genuine are just a few words to describe them. They go out of their way to be there when you need them.
The immediate reactions of citizens and various local organizations to help others following the hurricanes and other disasters say all that needs to be said about our citizens. Helping neighbors and others in need is a natural reaction by the Florentines. We are proud to be Florentines and will strive to meet the high standards you set.
There are numerous local clubs and groups who do so much to make Florence a great place to live. Through their work and contributions, Florence is thriving. While I will mention a few, we have been associated with, I realize there are many, many more. Please excuse me if I failed to mention your group.
Certainly, the various garden clubs are making an impact. Recently, the clubs were headlined in this newspaper concerning their annual efforts to decorate for Christmas the residence of the president of Francis Marion University. These clubs donate their time and skills to make sure the home is ready for the upcoming events there. Many of these same clubs helped decorate other venues for other events in Florence as well as support programs in the schools. Kudos to all of you for helping to showcase Florence.
The efforts of the Florence Symphony Guild contribute enormously to the musical reputation of Florence. Not only do they support the symphony, but they make financial contributions to other musical organizations, activities and provide two scholarships at FMU. Speaking of musical activities, the Masterworks Choir held its annual Christmas performance last weekend. The exceptional talent of this choir showcases the local talent of our residents. The contributions that the various churches make to our town is fantastic. They make our town great and do so much to help all our citizens.
Local businesses are another of the key factors that make Florence great. When we shop at one of the businesses, they say thank you for coming by. I have always been impressed by that comment. It is genuine and not just a company slogan. Beginning with my first shopping experience in Florence, I have been impressed by the sincerity of those words.
Speaking of local businesses, the local restaurants are outstanding. Certainly, the national franchises are good, but it is the local ones that make dining here special. We are familiar with the menu of the various chains, but what is unique is the special flavors and menu items from the local restaurants. Florence is blessed with many, and these local restaurants support the community in many ways. So, remember when you are traveling, ask a local citizen and take a chance and visit that local restaurant.
I would be remiss not to mention the great work of the House of Hope, the Boys & Girls Club of Florence, Mercy Medicine, Help 4 Kids Florence, the School Foundation, Women in Philanthropy and all of the other nonprofits that make the lives of citizens better. Thank you to every volunteer and supporter for your unselfish giving.
I must admit I do miss the snow sometimes. The weather here is great once you get used to the humidity and the heat in the summer. I still chuckle when local citizens complain of the cold. We did live in North Dakota for a year, so we do know cold.
We have adjusted to the traffic at Five Points. I kind of laughed when I was first told it was the worst traffic area in the world. However, as I became more familiar with Florence, I have come to agree: It is horrible.
Yes, indeed, Florence is a great place to call home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.