Part six
I am writing a series of essays on the difficult scientific questions from the Hebrew Scriptures Book of Job to assess how much we have learned over the past 5,000 years.
Job lived somewhere east of the Euphrates River in approximately 3000 BC, or maybe even before the Great Deluge, 25,000 years ago. He posed a series of very difficult questions, at least for the time. My main point is that many are still difficult.
Question: Do you hunt food for lions? Or provide their prey? Who feeds the young lions? Do you know how they hunt? (Job 38: 39-40)
We have learned much about the fauna, particularly over the past 200 years, and now with modern cameras, computers, scientists willing to live with animals and large animal parks, even more.
The lion is well recognized in literature and art since very ancient days with artistic representations known from before the Great Deluge. Lions came out of the Middle East to populate most of the world, until by extinction, human civilization and weather change, they have been mostly driven to small parts of Africa and India.
The lion is a large cat (Panthera leo of the family Felidae) and often is called the King of Beasts. Its supremacy in nature, or at least as perceived by mankind, has been represented in art and story from cultures as far flung as Europe, the Middle East, China, Egypt and Hollywood.
The Egyptian Great Pyramids complex built about 2600 BC has a lion sphinx as a guard or god. The gates of both Chinese and ancient Iraqi cities were often represented as lions. And indeed, lions are strong. The female, depending on the type, is about 300 pounds and the male about one hundred pounds heavier. The lion jaw strength is about 600 psi (the hyena at 1100 psi and man at about 200 psi).
Lions live in groups called prides with several males, more females and their collective cubs to typically total 15 individuals; the male cubs leave the pride at about age 3. There is a male hierarchy still not completely understood; males sometimes kill cubs from other fathers, particularly after a change in leadership. The dominant male protects the pride and produces progeny.
Lions prefer to roam in plains and fields, usually avoiding forests. The females are fertile for about seven years, beginning at age 4. Gestation is only three months. Cubs are usually multiple, born in protective caves. They are moved from cave to cave and join the pride at approximately 8 weeks old. Roughly 80% of cubs die before age 2. Surviving lions live for an estimated 15 to 20 years.
Lions hunt in groups. Usually the females hunt for food, but males are themselves capable hunters. Preferred prey are large mammals, usually herbivore, such as wildebeests, zebras, buffaloes, gemsboks and giraffes. Other predators are killed, but usually not eaten, if they are a threat to the pride. Lions seem to particularly dislike cheetahs and leopards.
The typical kill technique is to disable from behind with a final bite to the neck or death by suffocation. Lions eat 10 to 15 pounds of meat per day. But lions often eat carrion, particularly left over from hyenas. There is a relationship between hyenas and lions that we do not completely understand; sometimes they are competitive and sometimes they are cooperative.
Lion cubs are taught to hunt at about age 3 months, but not “for real” until about age 2. The pride feeds them in the meantime. Lions love to rest or sleep, moving only four hours per day. They can run fast, but only for short distances, as their hearts are relatively small.
Lions communicate with facial expression, licking and nudging, usually around the face and neck (some might be grooming behaviors, too) and by sound. Lion roars at night seem particularly appealing to humans but also frightening. We remain unsure of lion sounds’ purposes.
Hopefully, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” (The Tokens, 1961, RCA Victor).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.