I begin this column appealing to you to consider those who are not merry during this season.
Though they want them to be, the holidays are not always a joyous time for everyone. What I hope that this column will do is get you to think beyond your own perspectives and look at others who simply can’t experience what others can.
Many of us are so blessed! Our families are coming home for the holidays and our refrigerators are full of food that we probably do not need. Our Christmas trees are surrounded by gifts that many of the recipients will hate and eventually regift or throw away.
Our houses are decorated with trimmings that cost hundreds of dollars only to be chunked back into a big tub right after Christmas. We are setting up for family gatherings with people we haven’t seen or spoken to since December 25, 2018.
We have so much to be grateful for, and yet so many will not feel they are so blessed because of varying circumstances. Let us think of others and how they may be feeling this holiday season.
I just heard this song, and I believe the lyrics sum up our wishes for those who hope for more this season, emotionally, mentally, physically and emotionally.
“Someday at Christmas”
By Stevie Wonder
Someday at Christmas men won’t be boys
Playing with bombs like kids play with toys
One warm December our hearts will see
A world where men are free
Someday at Christmas there’ll be no wars
When we have learned what Christmas is for
When we have found what life’s really worth
There’ll be peace on earth
Someday all our dreams will come to be
Someday in a world where men are free
Maybe not in time for you and me
But someday at Christmastime
Someday at Christmas we’ll see a Man
No hungry children, no empty hand
One happy morning people will share
Our world where people care
Someday at Christmas there’ll be no tears
All men are equal and no men have fears
One shining moment my heart ran away
From our world today
Someday all our dreams will come to be
Someday in a world where men are free
Maybe not in time for you and me
But someday at Christmastime
Someday at Christmas man will not fail
Hate will be gone love will prevail
Someday a new world that we can start
With hope in every heart
Maybe not in time for you and me
But someday at Christmastime
Someday at Christmastime
May your holiday season be filled with love and joy! Remember, the person who may be grumpy or not smiling this season might be dealing with some things with which you may not be able to understand or relate. The best thing you can do is stop, smile and offer kind words.
From my husband Eric, my children, Icelean, Ehrycka, and Eric, and me: We wish you a very Merry Christmas and a very blessed New Year!
See you in 2020!
