What I found out on Sunday, March 8, was that it takes a lot of time to know the correct time.
At some point during most days, I want to know the time or occasionally the day’s date. The most convenient means for me to check for the time is to glance at a telephone.
I am not talking about a cellphone; mine has not become an extra appendage like it has with some people. Most of my family and friends want to text, message, tweet (whatever that is) and Facebook with their smartphones.
I still prefer conversing. The telephone I reach for is one of our six cordless phones scattered throughout our home. Their displays report the time and date.
The day after daylight-saving time had begun, all six telephones showed old time. I am electronic and technology challenged, and I naively thought all electronic devices would responsively correct itself to the new time while I slept. It simply did not happen. It takes the Gamecock fan a while, but he eventually gets all of our digital displays, timepieces and clocks set in close agreement to the current time.
A few days go by and the time on our telephones has jumped ahead an hour. I am confused. Either the clocks on the telephone don’t know when to spring forward because makers of the phone system did not correctly sequence the software or our politicians who cannot agree on much of anything agreed to make daylight-saving time occur on some random date to confuse citizens and electronic devices alike. I suspect the latter.
I’m a stickler about having the time on all of the clocks, phones and other devices around the house in sync. Having phones that spring forward or fall back on the wrong dates will drive me crazy. I feel I can no longer trust the time on the telephones. What happens this fall when we “fall back?” Will it occur on the wrong date as well?
Now if you think that is exasperating, let me tell you about our kitchen. There is a digital clock on the microwave, another digital clock on the coffee pot, a battery-powered clock with hands by the sink and an electric clock with hands on the stove. None of them ever show the correct time at the same time. You need an electronic engineering degree from MIT to set the digital time on the coffee pot and microwave. About the time you figure out how to run the battery-powered clock up an hour to the new time, the battery will die, and you must do it all over again.
The stove is the most challenging. You think you ran the clock up an hour only to find that what you really did was set the timer to buzz persistently for another hour while you try to make it stop. Further attempts in setting the time result in activating the oven for time baking and turning on the self-cleaning features.
The Gamecock fan has a solution, and he suggests we turn the power off to the stove at the breaker panel and turn it back on the next day at the precise daylight-saving time that the other clocks show. That could take days or weeks to coordinate.
Oh, but it gets worse. There are clocks in our cars, and I want them to show the correct time so I will never be anything but fashionably late. There are buttons all over the dash, the steering wheel and the console between the seats, none of which are labeled with anything that remotely resembles a feature to set the time.
The only device in our home that I can depend on to show the correct time is the cable box. It costs me a lot of money every month for the 50 or 60 TV channels I receive at my house, of which I only watch two or three. But there is one sure thing: It always has the correct time. It changes in the wee hours of the night when daylight-saving time starts and ends.
I finally found something positive I can say about the cable company.
It knows what time it is.
