Part Two
I am writing a series of essays on the difficult questions from the Hebrew Scriptures Book of Job to assess how much we have learned over the past 5,000 years or so.
Job lived somewhere east of the Euphrates River in approximately 3000 BC, or maybe even before the Great Deluge, 25,000 years ago. He posed a series of very difficult questions, at least for the time; but my main point is that many questions are still difficult.
Question: Who hath shut up the sea with doors? What about the sea’s bars and doors, or how do you explain that the waves come only so far, no farther, and are stayed? Where are the springs of the sea, or do you know the ocean’s depth? (Job 38:8-11)
We can answer the first part of this question, but STILL NOT some of the second part.
Oceanography (the study of the oceans) has been important to mankind since ancient days for navigation. The Chinese probably first sailed the seven seas even to North America, but the Greeks, Romans, Israelites and the Phoenicians followed on; in more modern times the Vikings struck out across the oceans (800 to 1200 AD), and then the English supplanted the Spanish to establish naval supremacy (1700s) followed by the Americans, now challenged by the Russians and the Chinese.
Early ocean study was primarily of tides, currents and shorelands (cartology). Not to ask “why?” but to describe “what?”
Aristotle in 340 BC published tide tables and ocean current studies from the Egyptians and Greeks derived at the time of Homer, approximately 1,000 years earlier. One of the first oceanography institutes was established by Portuguese Prince Henry in 1430 but probably preceded by the Arabs.
Ponce de Leon first described the Gulf Stream in 1513, but it was named and charted by Benjamin Franklin. Ocean depth studies were started in 1840 (Englishman Sir Ross).
The English undertook the major Challenger voyage in 1872 to deliberately study the oceans, later leading to the Oceanography Institute at the University of Edinburgh. Their work included all of the above plus study of what we call “ocean trenches.” Sonar was available since about 1914 and bathyscaphes in 1950. These technologies led to discovery of ocean mountains, many ocean trenches and deep-sea vents and many new fish, animals and plants.
Sea vents are deep hot water sources usually associated with volcanoes and undoubtedly part of the answer to Job’s “Springs” question. Nuclear submarines allowed for under ice cap exploration since 1958. Modern computer technology, including ocean buoys and deep-water drilling, have allowed for more precise measurement and exploration of the oceans. Ocean temperatures, tides and currents are all interrelated with global temperature studies. The United States started developing oceanographic institutes in 1902.
The ocean is on average 12,100 feet deep and the depth of the Mariana Trench we still DO NOT know, but it is about 36,200 feet deep! The deepest our machines have been able to go is 35,858 feet.
Tides are mostly due to the gravity pull of the sun and the moon, mostly the moon; the Bay of Fundy tide in Canada can move water up to 60 feet deep per turn and is thus an important tourist attraction. Tide strengths also can depend on water temperature (the El Nino effect), on wind as with hurricanes/typhoons and on shock as with earthquakes (tidal waves). Precisely why tides can only go “so far” we don’t yet know, but some scientists believe there is a global temperature effect.
How much water is in the ocean we still DO NOT know, and it depends on how you define it, but we accept that 97% of the earth’s surface water is in the oceans. What is the source (the springs of Job’s question) of all this ocean water? We still have NO IDEA, but multiple theories abound.
More to come. …
