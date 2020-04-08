Part Three
I am writing a series of essays on the difficult scientific questions from the Hebrew Scriptures Book of Job to assess how much we have learned over the past 5,000 years.
Job lived somewhere east of the Euphrates River around 3000 BC, or maybe even before the Great Deluge, 25,000 years ago. He poised a series of very difficult questions, at least for the time. My main point is that many are still difficult.
Question: Do you know or control the influences of Pleiades or can you loosen the Bands (Belt) of Orion or control Mazzaroth or guide Arcturus? Do you know the ordinances of heaven? Can you set the influence of the heavens on the earth? (Job 38:31-33)
These are questions about the stars and the universe. The question about their influence on earth, WE CAN answer … well, mostly. The Great Egyptian Pyramids of Giza, Egypt, were built in about 2600 BC over several hundred years. The Egyptians arranged them in a mathematical pattern to mimic the positions of the major stars in the Belt of Orion. The pyramids were NOT built by aliens but for tombs and for other purposes that the Egyptians don’t remember, but probably some astronomical or religious function.
The obvious fact that Job’s question was asked before the pyramids were built again implies at least a 3000 BC date for Job, by the way. The electronic, heat, light and magnetic influences of the sun and its solar system on Earth are discussed elsewhere in my many essays.
Over the past 5000 years we have learned a lot about the stars, particularly recently with modern technology in telescopes, observatories, satellites and spaceships. But control them or fully understand them? NOT YET, even after at least 5000 years.
The Pleiades were a recognized star cluster going way back into ancient antiquity, even before the time of our narrative. The Greek myths about the Seven Sisters come later. In ancient times, they were important to night navigation.
Galileo (1610) described them as a group of 36 stars moving across the sky together in the constellation of Taurus and the brightest cluster to the eye in the night sky. By 1786, we knew they were at least 64 stars, and now (2018) we know there are at least 1,000 stars in the cluster. We still do NOT know how far away from earth they are, but the Hubble Satellite Telescope (launched in 1990, repaired in space 1993) measures them (using light refraction mathematics) at about 136.2 parsecs (a parsec is 3.26 light years, or 3.086 X10(13) km — a light year is the distance traveled by light in one year, or about 5.879 X10(12) miles) or approximately 2,610.8 trillion miles from earth.
The nine brightest stars in the Pleiades are named for the family of Atlas from Greek mythology. The cluster is relatively young at 110 million years or so, but many of its stars are even younger. The cluster is up to 86 light years across. Job seemed to understand that the feet of Orion stand in the direction of the Pleiades.
The answer to Job’s question about Orion is, of course, NO; even today, we cannot change or direct the stars or constellations. Depictions of Orion, the most famous constellation, go all the way back before the Great Deluge, discovered on carvings in mammoth tusks. But we have learned more about it over the past 5,000 years.
The Hunter Orion is a huge constellation depicting a figure holding a club in the left hand and a shield in the right, with a sword, sheath and belt; or so they say. It is the most visible constellation, seen all over the world in the night skies, best in the respective winter of each hemisphere. It was first described by the Sumerians (who as you know from my July 31, 2018 column on aging had a civilization both before and after the Great Deluge).
Over the millennia, the brightest stars have been named: Rigel, Betelegiuse, Bellatrix, Saiph, Alnitak, Alnilam and Mintaka (from Wikipedia.) Some of Orion’s stars are huge, much bigger than the sun, and near the end of their star-life, but most Orion stars are young. The stars in Orion’s Belt, focused on by Job, range from 800 to 1,342 light years from Earth; thus, the obvious “no” answer to Job’s question, intending to, of course, minimize the role of mankind in the universe.
These stars are approximately 100,000 times more luminous than our sun. The Hubble Satellite Telescope has revealed many Nebulae within Orion. Many of the stars have their own planets. An estimated 300 stars in Orion are named, but it contains millions more. Two regular meteorite showers originate from Orion. Orion internally spans across approximately 1,100 light years.
We don’t know exactly what Mazzoarth means, but probably it is a generic reference to the “heavens,” or constellations, what we call the “sky” or the universe. Some scholars think it might refer to the Signs of the Zodiac, but the Zodiac probably came into use much after the time of Job and can be ignored. The answer to the question is thus, of course, “No.”
There are probably an estimated 70 billion trillion stars in the universe, explaining why the ancients knew they could not be counted. Some of what we see as single stars are huge collections of stars, themselves containing millions of stars. And the Hubble Satellite Telescope has shown that stars are being born and dying. In other words, the universe is both in motion and dynamic.
Previously, we have shown our Earth is moving itself around the Sun. In addition, our solar system is traveling at 515,000 mph inside our galaxy, the Milky Way, probably in an ellipse. The Milky Way contains approximately 200 billion stars spinning in a radiculated disc at about 220 Km/second; the disc is roughly 200,000 light years across and an estimated 1,000 light years thick.
Our galaxy contains a central black hole. The Milky Way itself is moving through the universe at about 600 km per second, seemingly headed toward the Andromeda Galaxy. Worldwide there are 15 probes speeding into the universe away from Earth; Voyager 1, the furthest away and launched in 1977, is now at approximately 13,880 million miles from Earth, roughly two-tenths of a light year away. You can track it on the NASA web page (voyager.jpl.nasa.gov/).
Voyager is expected to go on for a very long time, but eventually we will not receive its signals. We have discovered low energy “Pathways” through the universe that we call the Interplanetary Transport Network. Amazing. Maybe someday we can tell Job, “yes.” Mathematicians/astronomers Hubble, Einstein and Hawking predict the universe is expanding, but with finite limits.
Arcturus is a red star similar in size to the sun and “only” 36.7 light years away inside our Milky Way Galaxy. It is the fourth brightest star in the sky and part of the Boötes constellation. The star probably orbits with a much dimmer companion star. Job seemed to know about the companion star that we did not confirm until 1997 (the Hipparcos Star Catalog); some mythologies have called Arcturus the “little bear cub(s)” or the “bear guardian” to nearby Ursula Major. The answer to Job’s question about Arcturus is, of course, “No.”
