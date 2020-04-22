Part Four
I am writing a series of essays on the difficult scientific questions from the Hebrew Scriptures Book of Job to assess how much we have learned over the past 5,000 years.
Job lived somewhere east of the Euphrates River about 3000 BC, or maybe even before the Great Deluge, 25,000 years ago. He posed a series of very difficult questions, at least for the time; but my main point is that many questions are still difficult.
Question: Do you command the morning or cause the dayspring to know its place? Can you take hold of the ends of the earth or stand it up? (Job 38: 12-15)
Where is the way of light? Where do light and darkness dwell? Do you know light’s bounds or the path to its house? (Job 38: 19-21)
These are questions about our solar system and the physics of light. We now know most of the answers but still not all.
The sun provides most of Earth’s light and heat. Night turns into day as Earth rotates on its own tilted axis. Earth also provides the seasons as it rotates around the sun. Earth has a satellite that we call the moon, reflecting light to Earth from the sun. Other planets have moons, too; we now list eight planets around our sun, since Pluto has recently lost status. Earth’s atmosphere acts as a buffer to protect us from the sun’s heat and ultraviolet light, both otherwise dangerous.
The Babylonians about 1500 BC realized Earth rotated on its own axis and also rotated round the sun, even noting its uneven speeds that we now know are due to its elliptical path around the sun rather than a circular one. The Greeks in about 400 BC accurately calculated the distance to the sun from earth at about 93 million miles. The sun is approximately 109 times bigger than Earth and with about 330,000 times the mass.
The sun is mostly hydrogen and helium and at its core generates the light and energy with nuclear fusion. Even though about the age of Earth, the sun has plenty of substrate gas remaining. The sun has no solid surface; it is a star, of what is called the G-type (G2V). Light and energy particles released at the sun’s core can take more than 10,000 years to reach the surface of the sun, but once free, take about 8.3 minutes to reach Earth. No doubt the sun is HOT, an estimated 27 million degrees F at the core and 10,000 degrees F at the surface. We do not understand the temperature changes within the sun itself.
Since 1959, the world’s nations have sent at least 15 satellites either around the sun or into it.
An important feature of the sun that we still do not understand is its magnetic field(s) that reach throughout the solar system. We do NOT understand their source, their energy source or their impact. We do know the magnetic field is in motion, or what we call flux, in a helical shape, undulating. Sunspots are dark areas of the sun, dark because of cooler temperatures, apparently trapped in a magnetic field. Magnetic flux is also connected to flares, whereby the sun’s surface gasses can be flung thousands of miles. The magnetic fields sweep across the solar system with a “solar wind” plasma containing electrons, protons and alpha particles.
The ancients have long either considered the sun a god itself or the home of gods. Sun worship is thus common among past and current cultures, particularly given its obvious requirement for human life on Earth. Sun worship along with astronomy is probably the purpose of Stonehenge. A few glimmers in the Hebrew and Greek biblical scriptures hint the sun might be the home of the angel called Satan. Solar eclipses were thus a big deal in the Ancient World. The eclipse occurs as the moon passes between Earth and the sun, thereby blocking the sun from our view. Note: Observation of the eclipse can be dangerous to our eyes because of the ultraviolet light component. Even now, tourists excitedly travel the world to watch a solar eclipse. The “sort of” humorous novel “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court” by Mark Twain (Charles Webster Co, 1889) is built around the Yankee’s pre-knowledge of a solar eclipse (528 AD) in King Arthur’s day.
The physics of light (what Job calls the “Pathway of Light” or “light’s bounds”) was first explored by the ancient Greeks (about 400 BC) and later the Arabs (about 1000 AD). The Arabs understood that light moved very fast and contained particles. Mathematically, we began to unravel the physics of light in the 1660s with the studies of Sir Isaac Newton. He discovered that sunlight can be split into multiple colors with a prism, akin to the colors of the rainbow. In the 1800s we discovered that sunlight also contains ultraviolet and infrared light. Experiments and mathematics support the idea that sunlight is BOTH wave (diffraction and interference, since Newton) with wave motion perpendicular to wave travel AND particle (energy and heat, since the quantum mechanics mathematics of Max Planck (1900) and Albert Einstein (1905)). We now call the particles photons (Gilbert Lewis in 1926). A photon carries energy but has zero mass at rest. It moves at the speed of light and has the 3-dimensional shape of a Maltese cross. Because light is particles, it can bend to gravity and magnetic influences, and because it is waves, it can bend, moving through mediums of different densities. We still do NOT completely understand the photon, but recent high-speed experiments and refinements of quantum mechanics have discovered photon energy components we call quarks, pions, leptons and now even anti-quarks. Clearly, we still do not understand the pathways or physics of light.
As to whether we can control the day or shake the earth, not since Moses or Joshua have we been able to “control the day.” Direct meteorite strikes have not shaken the earth, except for major local and catastrophic atmospheric effects. Earthquakes can shake the earth, too, at least locally. Approximately 500,000 quakes occur each year, and only 20% are felt. Most quakes are either from volcanoes or the shifting of the earth’s seven major tectonic plates that move between the earth’s crust and mantle. We still have no idea why these plates move or whence their energy, but we do know they are moving. Modern seismic and computer technology can often help us predict earthquakes. The largest quakes can be both heard and felt, and they can cause great damage, as was the case of the San Francisco quake of 1906. San Francisco lies along the San Andreas fault line in the tectonic plates along the Pacific Rim of Fire. In fact, many scholars believe the hemispheres were united at one time and have “drifted” apart over time.
Earth “standing up” implies that Job already knew Earth’s axis was at an angle.
Finally, note that Job implies there may be two “lights,” and indeed the universe is about three to four times older than the sun. The light from the sun and the other stars follows the same physics, we think. Furthermore, a careful study of the Hebrew scriptures in the first four chapters of Genesis also reveals two “lights” — the first light from the stars of the universe and the second from the sun. Some scholars think there may even be an “original light” before the universe or the solar system, as implied in Genesis One. As noted in a previous essay in this series, the light from the outer edges of the universe has been coming toward earth for a VERY LONG TIME, millions of light years, or approximately 12 billion years.
Amazing stuff. So, ask yourself again: How did Job even know how to ask questions about such science? Remember, we still don’t have the science to answer many of these amazingly perceptive questions, not even after at least 5000 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.