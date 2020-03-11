My husband, the loyal but often disappointed Gamecock fan, had just returned after being gone for more than an hour for a haircut.
I asked why it took so long. It seems that several others decided to get a haircut at the same time he wanted one, and there was a wait, he explained.
His response was followed by silence. Men are like that sometimes. You must keep asking questions to get them started if you want to have a conversation.
Visions of a bunch of men sitting along a wall in a barber shop, waiting their turn, in silence, staring at another man getting his curls trimmed, is what comes to mind. I pushed on and asked, “What do you men talk about in there?”
As soon as the question was thrown out for an answer, a little panic ensued. I might not want to know what they talk about. But it was too late. I couldn’t take it back. The question was hanging out there, waiting for a response.
He stared into space, rubbed the crown of his head where the bald spot ends and the hair starts, and said he didn’t talk to anyone. “I read a magazine.” I asked him what he found of interest. It was an article about grits, he said.
There it was. As soon as he said “grits,” I knew I had a subject I could write about.
The disenchanted Gamecock fan, like myself, came from humble beginnings, and grits was a staple food item found in the pantry at our homes. Not the pour-on-some-hot-water-and-stir variety you find at the grocery stores today. Real grits that simmered on the stove for hours, seasoned with bacon drippings and butter.
I told my best friend, Deborah, God rest her soul, about a grist mill in Greensboro, North Carolina, that we liked to stop at when we traveled north. It is called The Old Mill of Guilford. They stone grind flour and grits there, and bags are available for purchase in the attached outlet store. We gifted Deborah a bag of grits from there once, and she bragged about them for months.
I had my photo taken outside the grist mill standing beside what must have been worn-out stone wheels that had once ground corn into grits. They now function as decorations along the banks of the small stream of water that flows across the wheel and powers the mill. I submitted the photo for publishing in She magazine, a local publication that is now out of circulation.
Unlike what the Gamecock fan thinks, grits are not just for breakfast. Growing up, barbecue was always on the table at Christmas and other holidays and celebrations. We looked forward to the next day when we could count on having the leftover barbecue with some grits.
We ate grits with sausage or any other meat that we had available. The disgruntled Gamecock fan even whipped up some fried bologna and grits for our evening meal once. It was quite good. Shrimp and grits is immensely popular in restaurants around the Pee Dee.
My mother-in-law is the only person I know of who could form cold, thick leftover grits into a patty and fry them up in some bacon grease. It’s outstanding. She served fried grits with eggs, and sliced in-season tomatoes, for breakfast. A great combination you must try, if you can figure out how to form grits into a cake and fry them.
Inspiration for the things I write about can come from the oddest of places. The exasperated Gamecock fan goes for a haircut, and I end up with a story subject.
All of this talk about grits is making me hungry. I might put a pot of grits on the stove to simmer while I write. Since I had the Old Mill of Guilford on my mind, I googled it. Sure enough, it has a web store where we can purchase a bag of coarse-ground yellow grits. My order will be here in a couple of days.
Oh, I am about to forget. The Gamecock fan looks great with his fresh haircut.
