I was recently asked to give a talk to teenagers based on examples from my own life.
The first thought that came to me was that persistence has made all the difference.
‘Thank you, Sister Evangeline’
When I was in the third grade, I got behind in writing my spelling words 20 times each. Sister Evangeline made me make them all up, staying in after school for weeks. I did it and decided at that time, as an 8-year-old, to never get behind again on any task put before me. I’ve persisted with that commitment all my life, thanks to an early lesson from a good teacher.
Singing with the band
I wanted to be a vocal performer from my time in elementary school when the principal made me get up and sing solo in front of the whole school. I was totally unprepared for a big audience and froze on the stage. It was pitiful. But it propelled me to work on my stage fright, and in high school and college I would go so far as to ask orchestras in big venues if I could “sing with the band.” I would shock them twice, once by asking and second by being able to do an acceptable job. I sang with Stan Kenton, Guy Lombardo and Billy May. Now I am actually paid to do what initially scared me to death, thanks to persistence along with a dash of boldness.
College and psychology
I wanted to go to Notre Dame and major in psychology. Problem was that Notre Dame did not have a psychology department. Still, I chose Notre Dame over psychology. And thanks to the luck of the Irish, during the second semester of my freshman year my roommate came in and said, “I heard the university is starting a psychology department.” I said, “Where?” He said in the old Architecture Building. So, I dropped everything and literally ran over there demanding admittance to the major. They told me, “No,” because I hadn’t had calculus and biology.
Not easily deterred, I went straight to the dean’s office and told him my predicament. He said to take biology the upcoming summer at home, forget the calculus and he’d get me in. I did, he did, and we subsequently became golfing partners. I did not realize at the time that the dean was considered one of the 25 most influential people in the history of Notre Dame. Had I not persisted, I’d have never met him or been a psychologist.
Flying by the seat of my pants
When I finished my master’s degree, it had gotten late in the year to apply to Ph.D. programs. So, I assembled 10 application folders and traveled east to west on military hops (I was in the Army Reserves), personally submitting folders at major universities from Massachusetts to California. It was a long shot, but I persisted.
I got back home and was about to give up when a letter arrived from the University of New Mexico announcing my acceptance … and a full assistantship working with the department head. It was amazing: I went from no school to working with a premier mentor, all because of persistence.
Begging to teach
During the last couple years of my Ph.D. program, I wanted to teach very badly — not later, but now. So, I went to the small neighboring college in Albuquerque and offered to teach for nothing. They said, “You can’t teach for nothing, but we will pay you to teach part time.” It was meager pay, but more than I had asked for, and I could continue working on my Ph.D. at the same time.
Once I had my Ph.D., it was the same story all over again: It took me nine months and 300 applications to get a full-time university teaching job in the mountains of North Carolina. I was extremely grateful and glad I had persisted.
Publish or perish
As a young professor, publishing research was paramount to keeping your job. Many young researchers couldn’t take it and gave up after one or two rejections. Not me. I submitted one of my articles nine times before it was accepted. I had no pride, just persistence; and my resubmitted articles improved each time due to heeding the recommended revisions I got from the various editors. Thank you to them.
My first book was another challenge. It began when a textbook salesman came to my office asking me to consider his books for my courses. He also asked if I had any books that I was writing, as all salesmen routinely did as part of their script.
While usually ignoring their queries as just a formality, this time I said, “Yes, I do have one I am writing, but you are just asking that as a formality; and you wouldn’t do anything with it if I gave it to you.” So, he asked me for a prospectus, and he took it back to his company. I got an offer within two weeks. If I hadn’t persisted and been bold enough to challenge the salesman, my book might have never seen the light of day.
And then it was ‘Showtime’
After articles and books, I decided that television was the next stop. I persisted for a year trying to get the PGA Tour to let me do a sport psychology feature on their ESPN program, “Inside the PGA Tour.” I approached them with idea after idea and kept getting rejected, which led me to send them a demo video, at which point they agreed. But they said I needed a PGA Tour pro golfer to go on the air with me.
So, I boldly called an old announcer acquaintance of mine, he asked one of the pros he knew, the pro accepted and I was on my way. After a successful first episode, the tour subsequently found me pros for the next five or six years for nine more features.
Conclusion
These are a few situations in my life where persistence, combined with commitment and boldness, paid off. Nothing ever came easily.
American author Napoleon Hill harped on the notion that the key to success is “persistence.” Persistence involves you trying long and hard enough that when the right answer finally comes along, you’re still there to take the credit! Genius is not really being smarter than everyone else, it is just persisting longer than everyone else.
Thomas Edison said it best: “Genius is 1% inspiration and 99% percent perspiration.” When challenged on his many failures to invent a battery, he said, “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work and one way that did!” For that one eventual success, he was declared a genius.
