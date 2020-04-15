Right now, there are children who are home with people who are abusing them.
I do not want to have sit down with 18-year-olds in 2038 discussing incidences of childhood sexual trauma from the pandemic of 2020. This is one of my biggest concerns while we are being quarantined from the coronavirus.
Many children are in homes with adults who are abusing them daily. Some people are working from home and some people still have to physically report to work. Those who are working from home may be the abusers. They probably were abusing before the pandemic but were doing so when they got home from work or on weekends.
The other concern regards those parents who still have to report physically to jobs. Because schools are closed, they have to find someone to care for their children while they are working. In many unfortunate cases, that means children are being left in the care of people who are unsuspected as being abusers. Before COVID-19 ravaged our nation and world, many children momentarily were able to escape the debasement of the home life in which they live by going to school or child care. Now, with schools and after-school programs closed until further notice, abusers have unlimited access to defenseless “prey.”
If you are reading this column and you are touching children in inappropriate ways and in inappropriate places, PLEASE STOP! First, what you are doing is a crime and is punishable by law (dc.statelibrary.sc.gov). Second, you are not only hurting children physically, but you hurt children mentally by creating fears, guilt, shame, loss and other issues that might potentially limit their personal development. And third, but definitely not last, you as the abuser will create pain for generations of people who do not understand why they are on a dangerous cycle of behavioral and emotional struggles.
Parents, we have THE perfect opportunity NOW to spend time talking to our children about child sexual abuse. Talk to them about how their bodies are their own and about inappropriate touch. Do not be afraid to use biological terms to describe body parts, because slang terms are inaccurate and can be dangerous.
Let them know that telling you is a safe space. It is OK to tell you as their parent if someone has touched them. NEVER blame a child if an adult has done anything to them! They must know they are not wrong when someone does something to them! You as the adult must take action. DO NOT approach the alleged offender. DO contact law enforcement or contact your local Child Advocacy Center.
As a community, we much get educated about child sexual abuse. I direct an organization called Empowered to Heal that helps adult survivors of childhood sexual trauma on their journey to healing. I have also spoken to groups where people have come to me afterward and shared their experiences about the pain of growing up, the difficulty of keeping secrets, teenage angst, broken relationships, promiscuity, teen pregnancies.
These issues affect not only the child but those they love and who love them. The ones who love them do not know what they are experiencing and falsely identify their behavior and pass judgment. Lifelong challenges that could have been avoided if offenders would have made the decision to think less of themselves and more about the lives of the children they violated.
To learn more about preventing child sexual abuse and prevention, contact Empowered to Heal at 843-779-5638 or visit empoweredtoheal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.