December is here, and I’m sure I am not the first person to say that it has seemed to come from out of nowhere once again.
It seems like just yesterday I was running around town on a mission to find a Moana Halloween costume!
Now I’m dashing through the stores trying to find the perfect gifts. I went from carving pumpkins to decorating the Christmas tree. I traded the black cats, witches and goblins for garland separated by red bows that’s draped over the porch railing.
The string of monsters that previously dangled in front of the fireplace has been replaced by 10 very different looking stockings. The six to represent us as well as the fish, hamster, dog and rabbit.
It’s definitely beginning to look a lot like Christmas around these parts.
Even with Halloween packed away until next year and the garland hung, Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without watching “Home Alone” at least once during the month of December.
Since it seems to be playing each time I turn on the TV, there’s no way that it can be missed. Christmas just isn’t Christmas until you’ve heard Kate McCallister scream “Kevin!” during the airport scene.
I hope by now everyone’s elf has arrived safely. Our elf, Jake, also known as “Paint Paint,” showed up on Dec. 1. We found him caught up in the string that hangs from the ceiling fan. He took garland from the Christmas tree to use as a ladder.
Since then, he’s been pretty busy while everyone’s asleep. He used to entertain my now-teenagers with mischievous behavior.
He’d decorate the bathroom with an entire roll of toilet paper or lock himself in the fireplace. Once, he even poured sugar all over the counter and made snow angels.
I think he’s calmed down a lot over the years. Nowadays, he spends his time entertaining my 6-year-old by hiding inside the Christmas tree and building ladders and sleighs out of garland and kitchen hand towels.
We welcome it, though, because after being with us for almost a decade, Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without him.
I know it’s Christmastime when my neighbor has lined his house, yard and trees with lights and inflatables. For the few seconds it takes to drive by, I reminisce about the old days when my dad would cover the front yard with everything from Santa Claus to giant inflated reindeer.
I spend a few moments comparing my neighbor’s work to my father’s. I think about what my dad would have done differently and how much neater the lights would be.
I think back to the days when he’d be outside for hours trying to perfect his work. I’d watch him make several trips up and down the ladder from the roof to the ground. To this day, he makes it a point to decorate his yard, even if not to please my sisters and me, four eager little girls who anxiously waited for him to turn the yard into a miniature winter wonderland.
He calls me up to let me know that the yard is finished, and I go for a viewing to see the finished product. He still exceeds my expectations.
Christmas just isn’t Christmas without all of these things, but here’s one more for you.
Even if you’ve been under a rock and have no knowledge of the date, traffic on Second Loop Road is a sure indication that Christmastime is here.
As we approach the middle of December, prepare to spend a little time in your car. If you’re unlucky enough to be stuck in traffic and you hear a train horn from afar, park your car and take a deep breath and plan to be there for a while. You have to love those evening trains.
Finally, Christmas just isn’t Christmas without the ones you love. Hold your loved one a little tighter and remember to celebrate the reason for the season.
Happy holidays, from my family to yours!
