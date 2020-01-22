January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Before I share statistics with you, it must be said that human trafficking is an understated issue in our society. Children are being kidnapped and sold into modern-day slavery every single day.
I have personally become an advocate against trafficking and continue to learn ways to educate our families. We exist in a society where we have allowed distractions of life (work, technology, personal problems, etc.) to consume us and blind us to what is happening to our children. Unfortunately, those same distractions keep us from protecting our family and loved ones.
I must digress momentarily to define human trafficking for better understanding.
Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. Every year, millions of men, women and children are trafficked worldwide — including right here in the United States. It can happen in any community, and victims can be any age, race, gender or nationality. Traffickers might use violence, manipulation or false promises of well-paying jobs or romantic relationships to lure victims into trafficking situations (dhs.gov).
I believe that dissecting the definition of human trafficking is the key to learning how to protect our children and others. When people are kidnapped, they are being forced into committing illegal acts. Some of those illegal acts included fraud and prostitution. Traffickers coerce “their slaves” into illegal acts in exchange for money.
Back on the soap box. I am afraid every time I travel around my city and see children who are wandering without adult supervision. What many people do not realize is kidnapping can happen within seconds. In the moments we take to view our social media pages, children can be snatched, never to return.
When I mentioned distractions earlier, it came from my own experience with not noticing my surroundings. Once I became aware of how prevalent kidnapping and trafficking has become, I began using my phone as a way of indicating an emergency versus using it for entertainment when danger might be imminent.
I am no longer distracted when I am walking alone. I also have encouraged my daughters to make sure they are not on their cellphones or other mobile devices when they are alone.
I encourage women to learn self-defense techniques. There are several ways to protect ourselves, but we must be active in researching ways to do so.
Now to the statistics. In South Carolina in 2018, there were 484 contacts (people who were trafficked and escaped to report), and 156 cases were actually reported. That number has grown since then, and I work to educate myself about trafficking so I can share in hopes that people will educate others.
We can no longer say, “It won’t happen in my community,” or “It won’t happen to me.” It can happen to anyone!
Our youth and families are at risk, and protecting them should be a vital priority. For more resources, visit humantraffickinghotline.org and dhs.gov.
Our youth are depending on us for protection and safety. We owe it to them to learn how to do so.
