My mom and I often have some interesting conversations about social and political issues.
Of course, being that we are African-American, we discuss how the issues that trend affect our culture. Our favorite saying is, “but at the end of the day,” what matters is how things turned out.
I heard a pastor once say that daily he looks back over his day to see that everything he did pleased God. That is so true! I could easily write about this from a spiritual perspective, and some of it might overlap in this column, but I will share more from a communal perspective.
Even though I try my hardest to avoid the news every day, unfortunately I have access to worldly occurrences. But if I have to be in the know, I choose to be informed by Twitter.
We often use the phrase “at the end of the day” because that is where the things of the day, good or bad, cease to exist. It means that those issues we thought would make or break us actually had no true impact. At the end of the day means that there is a clear understanding that all of the things that might happen all day on a Monday, by the time the clock strikes 11:59 p.m., there might be a different outcome.
We have very little control over our days. I started this article on a Tuesday, and by mid-day Friday (Valentine’s Day), a family friend had passed away and a family member had been through a traumatic experience.
We tend to depend on believing that humans have more control than we actually do. We live in a world where we believe that one man can determine fates of different minorities by simply uttering a phrase that implies our country is better without us. At the end of the day, if people simply would believe their own worth, no one should make you feel as though you don’t belong in a place where you were born.
I am learning that moments matter. The things that we do matter. The words we speak matter. How we think of ourselves matters. And what we think of others matters.
I often observe how people interact. I watch how people walk by each other without acknowledging their presence. I watch how people are unkind or judgmental based on things they have heard.
At the end of the day, did those judgments move or change the person who was judged? Truly reassessing the events of each day is about accountability. Were there accomplishment to duties or goals set at the beginning of the day?
I am accountable for all I do. And at the end of each day, I have to evaluate what was done.
Did I help or serve others? Did I make sure to encourage my neighbors, no matter their social status, religion or race? Was I kind? Was I thoughtful?
Did I encourage the cashier at the grocery store who seemed to be having a bad day? Did I buy a meal for a child who might not have eaten in 24 hours? Did I remember to give a family member a hug who might have been struggling with something?
At the end of the day, what we do matters.
Did you matter to someone today?
