One day I’m sitting in a restaurant enjoying my favorite dish, and the next I’m standing in line at Walmart waiting for an associate and what appeared to be her bodyguard to hand out one pack of toilet paper per customer.
I hadn’t yet understood the reason why we were stalking the tissue guy, but judging by the looks of the bare shelves that used to hold paper products, I needed to stock up on as much as I could. Apparently, my fellow citizens had predicted a future toilet paper shortage, and they had my full attention.
In case you’ve been under a rock, it’s called the coronavirus. It’s the reason why I’ve had to convert my dining room into an office and classroom. It’s to blame for the new norm being to bring work and school into the same area where we used to look forward to enjoying a meal at the end of each day.
While I am grateful for the opportunity to work and learn from home, it’s brought a great deal of stress. This disease has caused quite the disruption, and it has changed life as we know it. It’s taken away convenient options, such as stopping in to pay a bill and dining out. Now you’re referred to online options and offered curbside delivery at best.
There were so many changes taking place around me. I began to fear those changes and the mayhem that came along with them more than the virus itself. I was made aware of a family who couldn’t visit a sick relative in an intensive care unit. Another family was faced with the difficult decision of who would be the only 10 members allowed to attend a relative’s funeral services.
I thought about students who may not be able go to prom or their high school graduation because of the implementation of social distancing.
My heart ached for my nephew, who was nearing the end of his freshman year of college. He was recently instructed to pack up his dorm and come back home to finish his classes online.
I was saddened by the churches that had to close their doors because of this awful disease.
Lastly, I deeply empathized with those who had lost their lives and those that would succumb to the disease.
We couldn’t have prepared for this new normal. We were used to the threat of natural disasters such as hurricanes and snowstorms that left us without power and, in some areas, water for days. We knew what it was like to fear running out of food, so we’d race to the store to stock up on nonperishable items at first threat. We had experienced the horrible realization that we’d be without the internet and lights for an extended period, but we’d learned how to make it through a week or two. We had experience in those areas.
Fortunately, there were meteorologists tracking those storms, but we weren’t given those privileges this time around. There were no warnings or time allowed to prepare for this. This illness showed up and wasted no time showing out.
During my years here on earth, I never feared germs in this way. I never imagined I’d see cotton swabs beside a keypad at Walgreens to prevent customers from using their fingertips. People were wearing masks and gloves.
I had even resorted to spraying my family’s shoes before getting back into the car after leaving public places. In some stores, I was greeted by a clerk on the other side of plexiglass. I couldn’t have prepared for this.
I had enough jugs of water stored to fill a few swimming pools, but these days people were hunting for a different type of survival kit, one that included hand sanitizer and Lysol. These days you were restricted from being in groups larger than 10. These days you found yourself practicing a new kind of normal.
Some people have referred to the disease as nature’s revenge while others claim that this is God’s way of getting us all to slow down a bit.
If this is all a plan for us to slow down, it’s been a success. We have been left with no other choice. Lesson learned!
I pray for the safety and protection of you and your family during these difficult times.
