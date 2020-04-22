The experiences that we are having as a result of the coronavirus have brought about behaviors that should be our way of life daily.
Politicians who, for partisan reasons, would rather “fight than switch” came together to pass legislation for the good of the people in our country. Someone knew how to get us together. Some citizens who would not speak to others are now speaking in grocery store lines, takeout food lines, faith houses and other places.
Circumstances have reminded us that despite our differences, we are indeed “all in this together.”
To care is being human, and we add to the positive recognitions of the many who have performed and continue to perform unselfish service acts throughout our communities — feeding the hungry, clothing the needy, providing needed health care and maintaining the employment of as many people as possible, just to name a few. On the other hand, words are not so easily found to bring comfort to those who have lost their jobs, been furloughed, temporarily or permanently closed businesses and suffered illnesses and bereavement. Telling someone who has been laid off “not to worry” is an example of what not to say. A job loss is all about worry when you are the breadwinner of the family. However, I remind us all that no matter what we are going through, we must remember that God is bigger than any situation. Give it to Him.
In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:
“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his (or her) individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.
“Every man (woman) must decide whether he or she will walk in the light of creative altruism or the darkness of destructive selfishness. This is the judgment. Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”
If we are indeed “all in this together,” inclusiveness should be the imperative common denominator in all of our thinking and actions. The president of the United States, Congress, state and local governmental leaders need not be wasting time debating about helping businesses and citizens when “all” implies that no one is left behind in thought, word or deed. Brian Lacy said, “Stress and unhappiness come not from situations, but how you respond to situations.” My prayer is that we do not repeat the mistakes that were made in some parts of the community in 1989 when Hurricane Hugo hit South Carolina. The “freight train” hit Florence at 2 a.m. and left some neighborhoods devastated. During that experience, neighbors and businesses, like today, shared resources. However, some price gouging occurred when the sale of bags of ice rose from $1 per bag to $10 in some places. Unfortunately I heard a news report recently where the price of toilet tissue in one business was $150. Moreover, in 1989 when things returned to “normal,” unfortunately selfish behaviors returned for business as usual for some.
The present health crisis in our country, as well as others, has caused us to make major adjustments. When it is safe for us to have some of our current restrictions relaxed to the point of resuming some sense of previous normalcy, we need to be prepared for different settings. There should not be a need to make a choice between our ability to make a living (work) or our health status. There is a need to have and maintain a balance in our lives. Tough choices are being made every day between which bills to pay, who will attend our loved ones’ funeral services, if possible, or buy groceries or medicine.
God bless our health professionals and assistants who serve in various capacities. God bless everyone in the world who is being impacted by the coronavirus. This health crisis should not be politicized. Whether one watches or listens to Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, C-Span, NPR or any other news outlet, we need to apply Rotary International’s Four Way Test in our conduct of the things we think, say or do.
First — Is it the Truth?
Second — Is it Fair to all Concerned?
Third — Will it build Good Will and Better Friendship?
Fourth — Will it be Beneficial to all Concerned?
The above is one choice of a moral code for personal and business relationships. Will we choose to follow it, or are those just words to recite? We are in tough times, and we need to be patient and realize that our return to schools, other work places and all faith houses will take on different looks and expectations possibly. How will social distancing impact our elementary students and staff who are “huggers” by nature?
If we are truly “One Nation Under God, Indivisible, With Liberty and Justice For All” and “All in this together,” I encourage us “To do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with our God.” Too, I encourage all of us to make The Optimist Club Creed an additional way of living in these tough times.
Promise Yourself
To be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind.
To talk health, happiness and prosperity to every person you meet.
To make all your friends feel that there is something in them.
To look at the sunny side of everything and make your optimism come true.
To think only of the best, to work only for the best, and to expect only the best.
To be just as enthusiastic about the success of others as you are about your own.
To forget the mistakes of the past and press on to the greater achievements of the future.
To wear a cheerful countenance at all times and give every living creature you meet a smile.
To give so much time to the improvement of yourself that you have no time to criticize others.
To be too large for worry, too noble for anger, too strong for fear and too happy to permit the presence of trouble.
May God continue to bless us all!
