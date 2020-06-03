After Matthew left behind a mess, my husband got Lonnie to help him on weekends with filling holes in the yard, removing the ruts and replacing shrubs and trees lost to the hurricane.
One Saturday their efforts at reclaiming our yard and home suddenly showed progress, and it was evident to them they were winning the battle. With his hands on his hips, Lonnie looked across the yard and said, “We taking it back.”
That statement was profound.
The COVID-19 virus also left a mess in its wake. When our president and our governor announced that the only way to beat this thing was to quarantine at home, I knew normal life would take on a new definition. I was not sure what normal life would be like when the battle with the virus ended, but I knew some things would change.
Around the first of May, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and his team started the process to, little by little, reclaim the liberties we lost. The people of Florence and our great state of South Carolina have started down the road of “taking it back.”
The new normal is starting to evolve. It is not fully defined, and it might take weeks or months more to fully mature. The only way to clearly see how normal life has reshaped itself after the pandemic brought us to our knees is to compare the end of last year with the end of this year. We are not there yet, but I suspect we might be shocked at the vicissitudes, both good and some not so good.
Many people have offered their expert visionary future predictions of the new norm. I am not so bold as to make forecasts involving human behavior. Day-to-day changes that seem logical now as we transition back to business as usual might not in the long run be acceptable or sustainable.
Instead of making comparisons of the old norm and the early stages of the new norm and then making prophecies, let me point out some things that I observed during the self-quarantine that could shape behavior going forward.
Empathy for fellow man comes to mind first. Never have I detected so much concern for others. People did not hesitate to let another person know that they had their back whether they knew them or not.
For example, someone on a neighborhood website that we subscribe to asked where to find masks. The responses poured in. Where to buy them, who in our area were making them, how much they cost. One man offered to give a couple of spare masks to a neighbor he did not know. One neighbor even offered to deliver a few to the porch of another neighbor in need.
Present a problem to an American and they will find a way to solve it. I was amazed at the ingenuity. Neighborhood bear hunts for the kids, birthday parades, Facebook church services and bumping elbows instead of shaking hands.
Horn blowing, which many people see as an irritable response to something, has suddenly become a way to make some noise and say “Amen” at the drive-in church services in the parking lot of some country churches. I love that one.
A new use of some old technology. Video telephone calls have been around for a while. Suddenly this technology has been embraced. I can conference with my doctor with Zoom, which I was requested to do during the pandemic. It was far easier than I thought. For simple medical problems, follow-ups and checkups, doing the Zoom thing is the future.
Some people Skype with family that they cannot visit. That business meeting that required you to fly out of town can now occur in your home office with other members of your business team sitting in their home offices.
Using your computer to order groceries is a service that has been around for a while. Suddenly we found that ordering our pantry needs and picking them up in the parking lot of Walmart was appealing. We could shop for our needs and would not have to be exposed to a store full of people by doing so. I did not expect it to become so popular that it would take four days for the pickup to occur.
Some other things that evolved during the pandemic had negative aspects that might prove disappointing going forward. I have never been a hoarder, but because the paper aisles at the grocery stores have for the most part remained empty for a couple of months, I might have to be labeled as a hoarder going forward. The unsatisfactory behavior of a few people will force others to become one of them if they wish to have toilet paper, paper towels and sanitizing products such as Lysol and bleach.
Social distancing has so many negative implications. Shaking hands was never big on my list of greetings. Bumping elbows is even lower on my list. I have always been a hugger, and altering my way of an openhearted acknowledgment of another person is going to be difficult.
So, there we are. Those are my observations. We are on our way to establishing a new normal lifestyle, and it may or may not be one we embrace. It is yet to be determined.
Americans and South Carolinians got the wind knocked out of them, but expecting us to not fight would be a mistake. “We taking it back.”
